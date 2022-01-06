Samsung’s on a roll, bringing Android 12 with One UI 4 to the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy A52 4G

Samsung has undoubtedly improved its software update situation by leaps and bounds over the last couple of years, going from one of the worst from the early days of Android to one of the best right now. The Korean OEM recently delivered the One UI 4 update to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy A72. Now, the company has started rolling out the stable version of Android 12 with One UI 4 to the Galaxy S10 Lite and the 4G variant of the Galaxy A52.

Galaxy S10 Lite

Owners of the regular Galaxy S10 lineup got a chance to participate in a beta testing before the stable One UI 4 rollout. However, the situation is entirely different for the “Lite” variant as Samsung entirely skipped the public beta phase for this model. The global variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite (model number SM-G770F) is now receiving the Android 12 update in the form of software version G770FXXS6FULA. The new build is available for download in the PHE region, which is Samsung’s code for Spain.

As reported by SamMobile, the update brings along the December 2021 security patches. Notably, there is no change in the underlying bootloader version. As a result, end users can revert back to a previous Android 11-based build if necessary.

Galaxy A52 4G

For the Galaxy A52, Samsung is currently seeding the stable Android 12 update to the non-American 4G variant of the smartphone (model number SM-A525F). The initial One UI 4 build for this device carries the firmware version A525FXXU4BUL8, which is now rolling out in Russia. The update also includes the December 2021 Android security patches. While the OTA is only available on a limited basis, expect it to roll out to the other variants soon.

Due to the fact that Samsung prefers to conduct staged software rollouts, don’t worry if you’re not seeing any OTA notification on your phone just yet. The updates may take several weeks to reach other regional markets. If manual installation is your forte, then grab the stable One UI 4 release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it on your Galaxy device all by yourself.