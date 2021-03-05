Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy M51 are the latest to get the Android 11 update with One UI 3.1

Samsung continues to defy expectations by releasing new Android updates for its vast catalog of devices. Over the past several months, the company has really pushed back against its reputation of lagging behind with Android updates, bringing Android 11 with One UI 3.1 to more of its devices just this week. And the company is back today with yet another update, bringing the updated software to the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy M51.

Galaxy M51 owners (via SamMobile) will be feeling particularly good, because today’s release is the first major Android update for the device. When the handset originally launched last September, it came with Android 10 and One UI 2.1 out of the box, so the jump to One UI 3.1 should make it feel like an all new device. The update, version M515FXXU2CUB7, also comes with the March 2021 security patch.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 Lite (via SamMobile) is receiving an update to One UI 3.1. The device was previously updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.0 at the end of last year, with changes like an improved user interface and more. Samsung already released the same update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e, so it’s nice to see the S10 Lite get into the mix.

According to SamMobile, wireless DeX support is not included with the One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite. The feature was thought to be available on all devices with One UI 3.1, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

As with any update, getting your hands on it right away could prove to be tricky, depending on where you live. The update to Android 11 with One UI 3.1 is rolling out to the Galaxy S10 Lite in Spain. Meanwhile, the update to Android 11 with One UI 3.1 is available for the Galaxy M51 in Russia. Both updates will likely be available in more regions in the coming days.

Check out our full review of the One UI 3.1 to learn more about everything new in the latest version.