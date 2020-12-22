Samsung rolls out stable One UI 3.0 update with Android 11 to the Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung’s Android 11 update train is going at full steam. The Korean OEM has already updated their current mainstream flagship phones with the latest Android version in most regions and has now shifted its focus to the remaining devices. Just a day ago, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G received a stable Android 11 OTA with One UI 3.0. Now it appears the Galaxy S10 Lite is also getting the sweet treat of Android 11 across the globe.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite XDA Forums

The One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite is currently available for both the global (model number SM-G770F) and the US (model number SM-G770U1) variants. Coming in at over 2GB in size, the new build carries version number G770FXXU3DTL1/G770U1UEU2CTL3 and also packs the December 2020 security patches. It is worth mentioning that Samsung has not incremented the bootloader version, keeping the possibility open to revert back to Android 10 though manual flashing, though we would still advise caution.

As expected, the new firmware for the Galaxy S10 Lite brings along all the exciting changes users have been waiting for. On top of the usual Android 11 improvements, the update also packs a ton of One‌ UI 3.0-specific additions such as redesigned UI elements and colors, an enhanced Quick panel, an improved Dynamic lock screen, updated Samsung apps, and so on.

At this time, the update appears to be rolling out in the USA, Russia, Spain, UAE, Panama, and India. However, a full-fledged global rollout shouldn’t be too far away and Galaxy S10 Lite users in other regions can look forward to receiving the update in the coming weeks or so. Tools like Frija or Samloader can be handy in case you want to download the updated firmware packages right away from the Samsung server.

To check whether your Samsung phone will receive the Android 11 update, you can refer to this list.

Thanks to Samsung Community member KrishnaGalaxy for the screenshots!