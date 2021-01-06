Samsung rolls out stable One UI 3.0 update with Android 11 to the Galaxy S10 series

Samsung kicked off its Android 11 update rollout with the Galaxy S20 series in December last year. The company then went on to update its other premium phones, including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip series, and the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung even released a roadmap detailing various other smartphones it had planned to update to One UI‌ 3.0. As per the update roadmap, the company is supposed to bring the Android 11 update to its older flagship and mid-range smartphones throughout this year. In fact, Samsung recently rolled out One UI 3.0 with Android 11 to the Galaxy Note 10 series. Now, the Galaxy S10 lineup has also joined the list.

XDA Forums: Galaxy S10e || Galaxy S10 || Galaxy S10 Plus

At the time of writing, users in Switzerland have started receiving the stable build of Samsung’s latest software update on their phones. The firmware version is G97xFXXU9ETLJ, and the OTA is live for the Exynos-powered Galaxy S10e and the regular Galaxy S10 models. In terms of new features, the update brought all the new goodies introduced in Android 11 to the device, along with a bunch of handy improvements to Samsung’s own One UI skin.

Samsung predictably ships the January 2021 security patches with this update. The underlying bootloader version, however, remains the same as the final Android 10 firmware for the Galaxy S10. It means one can perform a manual downgrade, but we would still advise caution before doing so.

In case you haven’t received the update notification on your Galaxy S10 yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the OTA prompt is available for your device or not. It should be a matter of time before the update starts appearing on the Qualcomm Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S10, which are sold in regions like the US and Canada.