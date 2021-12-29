Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20 FE get updated to Android 12 with One UI 4

One UI lovers, rejoice! Samsung has begun rolling out new Android 12 updates for the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S10 family of smartphones. These are the latest additions to the steadily growing list of devices from the Korean OEM that have received One UI 4. For reference, Samsung’s Android 12 update roadmap originally indicated a 2022 release for the aforementioned devices. It feels good to see that the company continues to defy expectations by releasing the much-awaited update ahead of the original schedule.

As spotted by a number of users on our forums, the global Exynos-powered 4G variant of the Galaxy S10 (model number SM-G97xF) lineup is receiving the new update in Germany and Switzerland in the form of software version G97xFXXUEGULB. Apart from bringing in all the One UI 4-specific changes, the new build also bumps the Android security patch level (SPL) to December 2021.

Notably, the Galaxy Note 10 used to get the One UI 4 beta builds alongside the Galaxy S10 family. However, we have yet to spot a stable Android 12 build for the former. In case you have the Galaxy Note 10 or the Note 10 Plus, you might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your device.

Talking about the Galaxy S20 FE, the stable One UI 4 update for this model is currently rolling out for its 5G variant (model number SM-G781B) via software version G781BXXU4DUL9. The OTA is currently available in Switzerland only, although the delivery process is expected to be scaled up soon.

We should see One UI 4 roll out in more countries over the coming days and weeks. If you want to skip the waiting queue, then you can take the route of manual installation by following our tutorial on Samsung Galaxy firmware flashing.

