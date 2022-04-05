The Galaxy S20 FE 2022 is the same old phone with a cheaper price tag

Samsung seems to have too many Galaxy S20 FE's on hand

The Galaxy S20 FE was launched back in 2020 as an affordable flagship offering. It was a massive commercial hit as it offered some of the best features of the Galaxy S20 at a much more affordable price. While the Galaxy S20 FE has since been superseded by the Galaxy S21 FE, it continues to be in good demand among consumers. So much so that Samsung has now released a 2022 version of the phone.

Samsung has quietly released the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 in its home country South Korea. As far as the design and hardware go, the new model is identical to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and the same camera system. The new model is currently available from LG U+ and KT, and at 699,600 won (~$576,) it’s about 200,000 (~$163) cheaper than the 2020 model. It appears the new model won’t be available from SKT.

Notably, the retail package of the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 doesn’t include the free AKG headset. And unlike the 2020 model, which was released in six colorways, the 2022 model only comes in three colors: Cloud White, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Navy.

Barring these differences, we’re looking at a pretty familiar experience. You get a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. On the inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. On the back, the Galaxy S20 FE 2o22 features a quad camera setup headlined by a 12MP primary shooter, joined by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Other notable highlights include an under-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging support, IP68 dust and water protection, Samsung Wireless Dex, Knox Security suite, and Bluetooth 5.0.

For now, the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 remains exclusive to South Korea. But you’re probably not missing out on anything important here as it’s just a branding exercise.

