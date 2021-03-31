Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launches in India with Snapdragon 865 to spice up the practical flagship space
Samsung has just launched a new model of the Galaxy S20 FE in India. Dubbed the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the new model swaps the Exynos 990 chip for a faster and more efficient Snapdragon 865 SoC and also enables 5G connectivity.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Specifications

SpecificationGalaxy S20 FE 5G
Dimensions and Weight
  • 74.5 x 159.9 x 8.4 mm
  • 190g
Display
  • 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display
  • Centered hole-punch cutout
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • HDR10+ certified
  • Gorilla Glass 3
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865:
    • 1x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex-A77-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex-A77-based) Performance core @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 385 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

    Adreno 650 GPU

RAM and Storage
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 25W fast wired charging
  • Wireless powershare support
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 12MP f/1.8 primary camera
  • Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera
  • Tertiary: 8MP f/2.0 telephoto camera
Front Camera
  • 32MP f/2.0
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Others
  • Optical under-display fingerprint scanner by Goodix
  • IP68 dust and water protection
  • Samsung Pay
  • Samsung Wireless Dex
  • Knox Security
Software

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G isn’t a brand new device per se. It was launched alongside the 4G Galaxy S20 FE in September last year and is already available in multiple markets. However, it’s only now that the South Korean smartphone maker is launching the 5G variant in India.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Except for the chipset and connectivity, the 5G model is identical to the 4G model in every respect. On the front, you get a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Powering the device from the inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. On the back, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a quad camera setup headlined by a 12MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that charges via a 25W fast charger. The rest of the highlights include wireless charging support, IP68 dust and water protection, a MicroSD card slot, Samsung Wireless Dex, Knox Security suite, Bluetooth 5.0, and an under-display fingerprints scanner.

Pricing & Availability

In India, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available in only one storage variant: 8GB + 128GB. The phone is priced at ₹55,999 (~$763) but as a special introductory offer, Samsung is offering a flat cashback of ₹8000, effectively bringing the price to ₹47,999 (~$654). The Galaxy S20 FE 5G goes on sale across India starting today from Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Samsung Exclusive Stores and select offline retailers. The phone comes in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender colors.

