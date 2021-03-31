Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launches in India with Snapdragon 865 to spice up the practical flagship space

Samsung has just launched a new model of the Galaxy S20 FE in India. Dubbed the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the new model swaps the Exynos 990 chip for a faster and more efficient Snapdragon 865 SoC and also enables 5G connectivity.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Specifications

Specification Galaxy S20 FE 5G Dimensions and Weight 74.5 x 159.9 x 8.4 mm

190g Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display

Centered hole-punch cutout

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ certified

Gorilla Glass 3 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865: 1x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex-A77-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex-A77-based) Performance core @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 385 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz Adreno 650 GPU

RAM and Storage 8GB RAM

128GB storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

25W fast wired charging

Wireless powershare support Rear Camera Primary: 12MP f/1.8 primary camera

12MP f/1.8 primary camera Secondary: 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera

12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera Tertiary: 8MP f/2.0 telephoto camera Front Camera 32MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

No 3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Others Optical under-display fingerprint scanner by Goodix

IP68 dust and water protection

Samsung Pay

Samsung Wireless Dex

Knox Security Software

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G isn’t a brand new device per se. It was launched alongside the 4G Galaxy S20 FE in September last year and is already available in multiple markets. However, it’s only now that the South Korean smartphone maker is launching the 5G variant in India.

Except for the chipset and connectivity, the 5G model is identical to the 4G model in every respect. On the front, you get a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Powering the device from the inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. On the back, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a quad camera setup headlined by a 12MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that charges via a 25W fast charger. The rest of the highlights include wireless charging support, IP68 dust and water protection, a MicroSD card slot, Samsung Wireless Dex, Knox Security suite, Bluetooth 5.0, and an under-display fingerprints scanner.

Pricing & Availability

In India, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available in only one storage variant: 8GB + 128GB. The phone is priced at ₹55,999 (~$763) but as a special introductory offer, Samsung is offering a flat cashback of ₹8000, effectively bringing the price to ₹47,999 (~$654). The Galaxy S20 FE 5G goes on sale across India starting today from Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Samsung Exclusive Stores and select offline retailers. The phone comes in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender colors.