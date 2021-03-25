The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is reportedly making its way to India next week

Samsung launched two versions of the Galaxy S20 FE in September last year. The company offered a 4G variant featuring its own Exynos 990 chip and a 5G variant packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chip. Although the company offered both versions in most markets, it only launched the 4G-enabled device in India. This left many buyers bummed, as the Snapdragon 865 variant offered significantly better performance for a marginally higher price. Thankfully, the company is now bringing the Snapdragon 865 variant to the Indian market as well.

Industry sources familiar with Samsung’s operations have revealed (via Economic Times) that the company is all set to launch the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the country next week. While the report doesn’t reveal the exact launch date, it claims that Samsung is launching the device to strengthen its 5G-enabled smartphone portfolio in the country. That’s a bit amusing, as Samsung recently unveiled a 4G and a 5G variant of the Galaxy A52 globally and Indian buyers only got the 4G variant.

That being said, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is still a great addition to Samsung’s portfolio in the Indian market, and it’ll give buyers a bit more choice in the affordable flagship segment. For the unaware, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chip, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device features a stunning 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display that refreshes at 120Hz, a 12MP+12MP+8MP triple camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. Since Samsung has already started rolling out the One UI 3.1 update based on Android 11 to the Galaxy S20 FE globally, we expect the Indian variant to launch with the latest software release.

At the moment, we don’t have any further information about the launch. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.