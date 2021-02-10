Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the latest device to get One UI 3.1 update

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 series, which was launched earlier this year in January, featured the Korean OEM’s latest One UI 3.1 software release on top of Android 11. Instead of featuring any dramatic redesigns over One UI 3.0, the incremental update focuses on bringing in more polish and smaller UX changes. Needless to say, Samsung has plans to roll out One UI 3.1 to older flagship devices as well. The Galaxy Tab S7 lineup received it first, and now, the latest iteration of its custom skin is rolling out to the Galaxy S20 FE.

According to a recent post on our forums, the One UI 3.1 update is now available for the global 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE (model number SM-G781B) across multiple European countries. Tagged with version number G781BXXU2CUB5, the latest release brings a handful of new features that made their debut with the Galaxy S21 series. The Android security patch level (SPL) has also been bumped to February 2021.

Another interesting aspect of this update is the inclusion of a new bootloader. When the Galaxy S20 FE picked up its Android 11 update with One UI 3.0, there was no change in the underlying bootloader version. This time, however, Samsung has shipped a new bootloader build (v2), which means it is no more possible to revert back to an older firmware via manual flashing.

In case you haven’t received the update notification on your device yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the new build is available for your device or not. Power users can even download the Odin-flashable firmware right now using one of the community-developed tools. As of now, Samsung has not revealed a timeline for the One UI 3.1 rollout for other devices, but it’s safe to assume that the update will go live in the coming weeks.