Samsung rolled out stable builds of One UI 5 based on Android 13 to the Galaxy S20 series earlier this month. But, while the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra received the update at the time, the affordable Galaxy S20 FE was left out. Samsung is now finally releasing the update for the Fan Edition device, giving users access to a ton of new features.

The One UI 5 update for the Galaxy S20 FE (firmware version G780FXXUAEVK3) is currently rolling out to users in Russia (via Sammobile), but it should arrive in other regions shortly. As with One UI 5 releases for other flagship Samsung devices, the build for the Galaxy S20 FE includes all the new features Google introduced with Android 13, a couple of Samsung-exclusive features, and the Android security patches for November 2022. It's worth noting that the update is only available for the 4G Exynos variant (model number SM-G780F) of the device at the moment, but it should roll out for the other variants in the coming days.

If you haven't received the update notification on your Galaxy S20 FE, you can check for it by heading to the Software updates section in the device settings. Alternatively, you can download the firmware from Samsung's Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually. Those who are not familiar with the process can follow the instructions in our guide to installing official firmware on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

For the unaware, One UI 5 includes several new features like Bixby Text Call, stackable widget support, OCR text recognition, and One UI modes. It also packs a new Maintenance mode that lets you protect your data from service technicians when you send your device for repairs. Check out our previous coverage for more information on One UI 5 and some of its most noteworthy features.

Via: Sammobile