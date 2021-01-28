Samsung Galaxy S20 series receives updates with February 2021 security patches

Google has a tradition of rolling out Android security patches for the Pixel series of smartphones on the first Monday of each month, which means we only have a few days to go before the Android security bulletin (ASB) of February 2021 goes live. But it doesn’t mean other OEMs can’t beat Google at their own game. Unsurprisingly, Samsung once again managed to win the race. This time, the Korean OEM has started rolling out the February 2021 security patchset to its one year old flagship Galaxy S20 series in multiple regions.

Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra XDA Forums

The version number of the new build is G98xxXXS6CUA8, which is meant for the Exynos-powered global variants of the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra. The size of the incremental update package is about 173MB, and the FOTA is currently available across a number of European countries, including but not limited to Germany, Switzerland and the Nordic region.

Other than bumping the Android Security Patch Level, the new build also updates the underlying bootloader version from v5 to v6. As a consequence, end-users can’t perform a downgrade and revert back to an older build after installing this update on their Galaxy S20 units.

As always, the OTA update is rolling out in batches. You might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your device. However, if you are no stranger to manual flashing, you can just skip the waiting queue and use one of our community-developed tools to download the appropriate firmware for your device variant from Samsung’s update server right now. In case you have the Canadian or US edition of the Galaxy S20, though, you’re out of luck. The aforementioned build is not compatible with those Snapdragon-powered variants, and thus cross-flashing is strictly a no-go.

