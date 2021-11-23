Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20 series get second One UI 4 beta with December 2021 security patches

It’s been a busy period for Samsung, as the Korean OEM is working hard to bring Android 12 with One UI 4 to its portfolio of Galaxy devices. Besides updating the current generation flagships, the company is also taking care of its legacy flagship offerings. Continuing the trend, Samsung has now started rolling out the second One UI 4 beta build to the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy S20 family of smartphones.

XDA Forums: Samsung Galaxy S20/S20 Plus/S20 Ultra || Galaxy Note 20 || Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

According to multiple reports on our forums and Reddit, the second One UI 4 beta update has gone live for both the Exynos and Snapdragon variants of the aforementioned devices. The version number of the new build is ZUKA. In terms of changes, the update contains multiple fixes for the bugs reported by the beta participants. The Android security patch level (SPL) has also been bumped to December 2021.

The full update changelog for the second One UI 4 beta for the Samsung Galaxy S20/Note 20 is as follows:

Fixed errors that don’t work at adaptive refresh 120Hz

Fixed Quick share icon errors

Fixed errors that don’t work at Samsung’s Clear View Display Cover

Improved the operations of phone frame rate

Improved operations while searching in messages app

As with any update, getting your hands on it right away could prove to be tricky, especially if it’s a beta channel update. In case you have an eligible device and want to give the latest One UI 4 beta a shot, you can register for the beta program by heading over to the Samsung Members app and tapping on the One UI beta banner. On the following screen, tap on the enroll button and wait a few minutes for the app to process your enrollment. After that, head over to the software update section in your device settings and tap on check for updates to download the open beta release. Alternatively, visit our One UI 4 update tracker to grab the relevant OTA package for manual flashing.