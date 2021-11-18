One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 goes live for the U.S. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20

One UI 4 is Samsung’s latest customized build of Android based on Android 12. 2021’s Galaxy S21 series has recently started receiving the first stable release of One UI 4.0 across the globe. Older flagships, such as the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 lineup boarded the update train too, as the Exynos-powered global variants of these devices got their first beta build of One UI 4.0 a few days ago. The Korean OEM is now expanding the beta initiative to the western hemisphere – with a catch. The Snapdragon Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 can now get a taste of Android 12, but only the U.S. carrier-unlocked models are eligible for the beta testing.

Screenshot courtesy: u/imthatjeffguy on Reddit

Just a day ago, the beta notice for the U.S. region went live inside the Samsung Members app. Those who registered are now getting the initial One UI 4 beta for their Galaxy S20 or Galaxy Note 20 in the form of software version ZUK7. Matter of fact, the Snapdragon carrier-unlocked units (model number ends with U1) receives a slightly newer build compared to the Exynos counterpart (they got ZUK1). In both cases, Samsung bumps up the Android security patch level to November 2021.

In case you want to take this software release for a spin without enrolling yourself through the Samsung Members app, you can download the appropriate OTA package for your model from our One UI 4 update tracker and sideload it using the stock recovery environment. While you do get the opportunity to try out the latest firmware release from Samsung, with its revamped UI and host of new features, before it is rolled out to the public, keep in mind that this comes with the risk of system instability and broken features. Fortunately, Samsung has yet to increment the bootloader version in these beta builds, which means you can still revert back to the stable Android 11/One UI 3 firmware by performing a manual flash.