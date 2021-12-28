Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20, and Z Fold 2 start receiving stable One UI 4 update based on Android 12

Samsung’s rollout of Android 12 to its lineup of devices continues, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy S20 lineup are the latest to receive the stable One UI 4 update. Just a day ago, the Korean OEM resumed the One UI 4 distribution for its 2021 flagships after resolving a number of compatibility issues. Now that the groundbreaking bugs have been addressed, older models are also getting the sweet treat of Android 12.

Galaxy S20

The stable One UI 4 update for the Galaxy S20 series is currently available to users in the AUT region, which is Samsung’s internal code for Switzerland. The new build, tagged as G98xxXXSCEUL7, is meant for the global Exynos-powered variant of the phone and it brings the December 2021 security patches.

Galaxy Note 20

In a similar manner, the Galaxy Note 20 lineup has picked up the stable One UI 4 update in the form of software version N98xxXXS3EULF in Switzerland. Just like the last beta build, the stable release features the December 2021 SPL.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

While the beta testing phase of the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s One UI 4 update was limited to South Korea only, the first stable update has gone live in Europe (via SamMobile). The build carries firmware version F916BXXS2FULE with the December 2021 security patchset. Samsung is expected to release the update in other markets in the coming weeks but, as of now, the company has released no official information regarding the same.

It’s worth noting that the updates for the aforementioned devices are rolling out in batches, so you might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your device. In case you haven’t received the OTA prompt on your device yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the update is available for your device or not. You can also grab the stable One UI 4 release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.