Over the last few weeks, Samsung has opened up One UI 5 beta programs for the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, and the Galaxy A52, giving users a chance to experience the Android 13 release ahead of the stable rollout. Now, the company has opened a the beta program for the Galaxy S20 series in its home market.

According to a recent post on the Samsung community forums, the One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S20 series is live in South Korea. Users in the region can enroll in the program through the Samsung Members app by clicking on the beta announcement banner within the app. After successful registration, users should receive the first One UI 5 beta release via an OTA update.

Screenshots of the first One UI 5 beta changelog shared in a separate post reveal that the update (firmware version ZVIB) also packs the Android security patches for October 2022. In addition, the changelog states that the beta update is not available for BTS Edition Galaxy S20 series devices.

As you’d expect, One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S20 series brings all the new features Google introduced with Android 13. It also packs most of the changes Samsung introduced in One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series, including new color options for dynamic themes, stackable widget support, new gestures for split screen view, improvements for the My Files app, camera app improvements, and more. Check out our hands-on preview of One UI 5 beta on the Galaxy S22 Ultra for more details.

Although Samsung has not released any details about a wider One UI 5 beta rollout for the Galaxy S20 series, it should reach other regions in the next few days. Keep an eye on the Samsung Members app if you want to try out One UI 5 ahead of the stable release.

Source: Samsung Community (1,2)