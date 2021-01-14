Samsung lowers the price of its 25W charger since the Galaxy S21 won’t ship with one

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 series will ship without a charging brick in an effort to cut down on e-waste and manufacturing costs. To help make the move less of a burden on consumers, Samsung is lowering the price of its 25W charger from $35 to $19.

You will be able to find the new pricing on Samsung’s website, according to SamMobile, where you can choose between the 25W charger in black or white. (Note: It appears the price drop hasn’t gone live yet at the time of publication.) The company is offering free shipping on all orders and estimates that orders will ship by January 15 (as of publication). Luckily, the Galaxy S21 series does come with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

Samsung’s 25W charging brick supports rapid charging, delivering up to 3A to give your phone power at a much faster rate than your standard 1A or 700mA charger, according to Samsung. The charger also features Power Delivery (PD) to provide the most efficient charging experience possible.

If you’ve been closely following the industry over the past few months, it was expected that Samsung would omit the charger when the Galaxy S21 series launched. There were numerous reports about Samsung dropping the charger leading up to today’s announcement, while the company deleted posts on social media poking fun at Apple for pulling a similar movie with the iPhone 12 series at the end of last year.

Smartphones have become much more prevalent across the world over the last decade, so chances are most people have a charging brick lying around, or they’ve switched to wireless charging. But it still stings to open a device that costs several hundred dollars and realize it doesn’t come with the right tools to charge it.

You can easily find a 25W charger that’s compatible with Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, but if you want a wall charger made by Samsung, you can get it at a discounted price. Speaking of which, we’ve rounded up all the best Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra deals, so if you’re intent on buying one of Samsung’s new devices, we’ve got you covered.