The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now on sale for a limited time, knocking $300 off of its retail price, coming in at just $399.99.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a great smartphone, but one thing that prevents people from buying it is its price. The device launched with a retail price of $699.99, and you can often see it on sale from various retailers, typically going for $599.99. Luckily, the phone is now seeing a heavy discount for Black Friday, knocking it down to $399.99 for a limited time.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a beautiful design, a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and 6GB RAM. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has 128GB of internal storage but doesn't offer expansion via microSD. It also has a wonderful triple camera setup on the rear, with a 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G also has a unique zoom feature that will allow you to zoom in up to 30 times and still get a relatively clear picture. The front-facing camera is no slouch either, coming in at 32MP. The handset also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, giving you all-day battery life. If you need to charge, the phone offers fast charging speeds, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

If you've been on the hunt for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a great option if you don't want to break the bank. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is normally priced at $699.99, and for a limited time during Black Friday weekend, it is just $399.99. The promotion is currently only available on the Olive and Lavender model of the smartphone.

The Lavender model seems to be out of stock at the moment, but keep checking back as stocks might replenish. If you're looking for other deals on smartphones, you can always check out our other Black Friday deals.