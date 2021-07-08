Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears on certification site, revealing its specs

Samsung is working on a Fan Edition variant of its flagship Galaxy S21. Over the last few months, we’ve seen several leaks about the device that have revealed everything from its design to its expected launch date. However, none of the leaks have confirmed any of the Galaxy S21 FE’s specifications. That changes today, as the Galaxy S21 FE has now been spotted on the Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website, and the listing reveals several key details.

According to the certification listing (via MySmartPrice), the Galaxy S21 FE (model number SM-G9900) will measure 155.7×4.5×7.9mm and weigh 176g. The phone will pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The listing further reveals that the device will feature an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.8GHz. However, it doesn’t specify the exact model.

The Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, as per previous leaks. But a recent report claimed that Samsung would offer the device with an Exynos chip due to production setbacks on Qualcomm’s end. Since the core count and clock speed mentioned in the certification listing match that of the Snapdragon 888, we now have reason to believe that Samsung may offer two variants, just like it did with the Galaxy S20 FE.

The certification adds that the Galaxy S21 FE will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device will feature a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of 32MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors, along with a 12MP camera on the front. The phone will pack a 4,370mAh battery that might support 25W fast charging, and it will run Android 11 out of the box. For wireless connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will offer 5G support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

As far as the colorways are concerned, the TENAA listing states that the phone will be available in White and Gray variants. However, previous leaks suggest that Samsung will offer a total of four options. It’s worth noting that noted leaker Evan Blass has shared detailed video renders of the Galaxy S21 FE in four colorways — white, gray, light green, and light violet. But since the TENAA listing doesn’t mention two of these colorways, Samsung may limit them to select markets.

Featured image: Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE