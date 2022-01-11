What colors does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE come in?

While we’re expecting the Galaxy S22 to launch in the coming weeks, Samsung wants to keep the Galaxy S21 series alive with the Galaxy S21 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE is an affordable flagship that borrows most of its features from the standard Galaxy S21. It’s got the Snapdragon 888 chip, a triple camera setup, a 120Hz OLED display, and a similar design language. All for $100 cheaper than the Galaxy S21. It can be a good choice if you’re specifically looking for a Samsung device that’s capable and doesn’t break the bank. If you’re looking to pick up the phone, you can check out our recommendations for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals.

Samsung’s phones are also widely available across the globe making it a good option in markets where phones like the Google Pixel 6 aren’t sold. Some may even prefer Samsung’s feature-rich One UI 4 software over the vanilla experience that Pixel phones offer. Either way, if you’re interested to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, I’m sure you’ll want the one that suits your style. Phones have become a fashion statement lately and given how much time we all spend with our phones, it’s important to pick the color that you like. Given that this is a Fan Edition phone, Samsung is providing some fun color options on the Galaxy S21 FE. Here are all the colors that you can choose from!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Colors

Galaxy S21 FE Lavender Samsung has made purple phones with a similar hue in the past and this time too, it looks like a nice and fun color. If you want a bright-colored phone that stands out and looks poppy, you should consider the Lavender variant. Wish the accents were golden!

Galaxy S21 FE Olive This color is similar to the one Samsung used on the Galaxy Buds 2 earlier this year. It looks quite sober and is a great option if you want a unique-looking phone that's also subtle and not very bright and flashy. It's almost like a camo green.

Galaxy S21 FE White The white colorway is the classic one with a silver frame. You cannot really go wrong with this one, especially because it gives the phone a rich and premium look. If you want your phone to look elegant and classy, this is the one to pick.

Graphite If you're not a fan of bright colors and want something subtle and stealthy, Samsung is also giving you the option to pick the black variant of the phone. This is pretty much the same as any other phone with a black back, just with a different name.

As you can see, Samsung is giving you four different color options to pick from with the Galaxy S21 FE. Personally, I really liked the Olive variant just because it’s unique and stands out from other ubiquitous black phones. It’s not too flashy either so it should fit into all environments. Lavender is another color that you can pick if you don’t want your phone to look boring. Samsung used a similar hue on the standard Galaxy S21 too but it had golden accents around the camera to complement it. While the S21 FE doesn’t have it, it still looks quite attractive. Both White and Graphite are safer options if you don’t like to experiment with the color of your phone. White looks elegant and classy, while Graphite looks stealthy and is an evergreen color.

At the end of the day, looks are subjective. I may like a particular that you may not, and vice-versa. So, pick the color that appeals to you the most and let us know in the comments below which color variant of the Galaxy S21 FE you liked the best!