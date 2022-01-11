These are the Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Deals in 2022

While we prepare for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series to launch in a couple of weeks, Samsung has announced the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE. It’s a good phone for people who are looking for a flagship experience at a not-so-flagship price. Samsung’s brand value and their feature-rich OS might compel some people to opt for the Galaxy S21 FE instead of other options like the Google Pixel 6. If you are one of those, here are some of the best Galaxy S21 FE deals that you can take advantage of to save as much money as possible. Whether you’re looking for an unlocked device or one from a carrier, we’ve got you covered.

Best Galaxy S21 FE Unlocked Deals

If you want to get an unlocked version of the Galaxy S21 FE and use it with an existing connection or a network provider of your choice, here are some of the best deals.

Samsung Store

Being a Samsung device, the Samsung Store is the best place to pick up the device especially if you plan to trade in your old smartphone. Samsung is giving you up to $560 worth of credit if you trade in your older phone bringing the price of the Galaxy S21 FE down to just $140.

What’s even better is Samsung is bundling in a free pair of the Galaxy Buds Live worth $169. If you wish to get a superior pair of earbuds, you can add $30 and get the Galaxy Buds Pro instead. If you already own a pair of earbuds, you can opt for $100 worth of store credits and buy just about anything you want from Samsung’s store. This is an excellent deal that you surely shouldn’t miss out on if you plan to buy the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung is giving you a trade-in value of up to $560 along with a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live which is certainly a great deal. You also get 4 months of free YouTube Premium and 3 months of Spotify Premium with your purchase. View at Samsung

Amazon

If you prefer delivery over freebies or any sort of offers, you can consider getting your Galaxy S21 FE via Amazon. It’s selling for the same price as on the Samsung Store but there are no additional offers or benefits.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE There are no additional offers when purchasing via Amazon. You can, however, trade in your old phone and get a value of up to $511. View at Aamzon

Best Buy

Best Buy is another retailer that is selling the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. As for offers, BestBuy is giving you a free $100 gift card with every purchase that makes it a good deal. The retailer also has an exclusive colorway — Navy — that you won’t get when purchasing from any other retailer, including Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Best Buy is offering a $100 gift card with the Galaxy S21 FE. There's also an exclusive Navy colorway that you can't get elsewhere. View at Best Buy

Best Galaxy S21 FE Carrier Deals

If you’re not looking for an unlocked device and prefer being locked to a particular carrier, you can consider getting the device from the network provider of your choice. Of course, Samsung Store and Best Buy also sell the carrier variants of the phone so if you liked the deals mentioned above, you can pick one up from them instead of getting one from the carrier directly.

T-Mobile

While T-Mobile doesn’t have any outright offers, you can trade in your existing device for up to $400 off when purchasing the Galaxy S21 FE. You can also choose to keep your existing number or opt for a new number/plan.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE You can get the Galaxy S21 FE from T-Mobile starting at $19.45/mo. You can get an additional $400 off if you trade-in your existing device. View at T-Mobile

AT&T

If AT&T is your carrier of choice, you can get the Galaxy S21 FE starting at just $15/mo. You can also trade in your existing phone for up to $200.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE You can get the Galaxy S21 FE from AT&T starting at $15/mo. You can get an additional $200 off if you trade-in your existing device. View at AT&T

These were some of the best Galaxy S21 FE deals that you can take advantage of if you plan on buying the phone. The Samsung Store deal seems to be the best since you get the highest trade-in values for your older devices along with a free pair of earbuds or a $100 gift card. Since the device is new, it isn’t available on all carriers yet so once that happens, we will update the article with more buying options.

Once you’ve bought the phone, you can also check out some of the best Galaxy S21 FE cases and screen protectors to protect your expensive investment!