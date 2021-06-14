Samsung says it hasn’t decided to halt making the Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 FE has been making rounds in various leaks over the past few months. It was a leaked slide of Samsung’s 2021 product roadmap back in March that got the ball rolling. Since then, the phone has featured in multiple leaks, revealing its overall design and some specifications. But it appears the hotly anticipated affordable flagship may not hit the market on time.

Earlier reports indicated that Samsung was planning to launch the Galaxy S21 FE alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August. This was in line with Samsung’s leaked roadmap, which mentioned the Galaxy S21 FE launch happening in August. But multiple sources are now reporting that Samsung has decided to push the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE by a few months due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

A report from the South Korean publication ETNews on Sunday revealed, citing an industry source, that Samsung had decided to cancel the Galaxy S21 FE altogether. That report has since been taken down. However, shortly after the ETNews published the report, Samsung clarified to Bloomberg it hasn’t yet decided to suspend the production of the Galaxy S21 FE.

While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension.

According to known Samsung tipster Ianzuk on South Korean online platform Naver, Samsung has delayed the Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked event by 1-2 months from its original schedule.

All signals are pointing in one direction: the Galaxy S21 FE won’t be launching in August as it was previously reported. Samsung will still be holding the Unpacked event in the first week of August, where the company is expected to take the wraps off of two new foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Fold Z3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Featured image: Galaxy S21 FE leaked render by Evan Blass