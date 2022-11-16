Samsung's had some enticing deals during its early Black Friday sale. We've seen discounts on the Galaxy S22 line, as well as its Galaxy Tab S8 tablets and even the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Now, the company is offering a discount on its Galaxy S21 FE, knocking $100 off for a limited time.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was first announced at the top of the year and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.4-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED display, and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The handset has a triple camera setup on the rear, with the main camera sensor coming in at 12MP and an ultra-wide at 12MP as well. It also has an 8MP telephoto camera and a 32MP front-facing selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The Galaxy S21 FE is worth a look if you want to further shave some cost off and still get a relatively modern and powerful smartphone. See at Samsung

Samsung also uses some computational photography for its unique 30 times Space Zoom feature, which combines three times Hybrid Optic Zoom with its 30 times digital zoom to produce crisp and clear extreme zoom shots. The handset also packs a 4,500 mAh battery, ensuring that you'll get all-day battery life on a single charge. If you happen to be running low, you can also charge 50 percent in just 30 minutes, thanks to the device's quick charge feature.

As far as colors go, you're looking at choices of Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. The 128GB model comes in at $599.99, and the 256GB model comes in at $699.99 after the $100 discount currently being offered. In addition to the discount, Samsung is offering up to $350 in enhanced trade-in credit, which could be a great deal for someone that has an older handset to trade in.