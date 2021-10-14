Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now reportedly slated for a January release

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is reportedly slated for a January release, after conflicting reports stating that it may have been canceled. Last year’s Fan Edition device, the S20 FE, was a massive hit. It had most of the features found on the vanilla Galaxy S20 at a much more affordable price. During its launch, Samsung had promised that it would launch more Fan Edition variants of its flagship devices to bring premium features to more buyers. As expected, we started seeing leaks about the Galaxy S21 FE soon after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year. Now according to multiple industry insiders, it’s coming in January — potentially even January 11th.

Weighing in on Samsung Unpacked Part 2, we don’t think the S21 FE will be announced next week with shipments by the end of October as production doesn’t start till December. We are Team January for the S21 FE launch. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 14, 2021

Samsung’s S21 FE is delayed until January, as far as I know. Launch is rescheduled for January 11, 2022. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 14, 2021

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has repeatedly given accurate information about upcoming devices and has a pretty solid track record. Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach need no introduction, and all three corroborating a January release timeline (and Prosser even going so far as to give a date) means that this is likely the real deal. Whether Samsung decides to postpone it again (or maybe even shelve the whole thing) is another matter, but for now, it seems January is likely. In that case, then it would appear that Unpacked Part 2 is definitely not going to be an S21 FE launch event.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen reports suggesting that Samsung has shelved the Galaxy S21 FE due to production constraints. Other reports have corroborated this claim by showcasing that the company has removed all mentions of the device from its websites. However, we’ve also seen evidence suggesting that the Galaxy S21 FE might, in fact, get to see the light of day. We’ve seen quick start guides for the device from Cricket Wireless and Verizon, notable leakers have revealed that T-Mobile has added new SKUs of the phone to its system, and it has even made an appearance on Google’s list of ARCore supported devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been shrouded in mystery, and it seems that if it doesn’t get released this coming January, then we may never see it get the light of day.