Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE looks like the Galaxy S21, but may cost a lot less

Samsung last year added a new member to the Galaxy S family in the form of the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition). The Galaxy S20 FE turned out to be a big hit as it offered some of the best features of the standard Galaxy S20 at a much cheaper price tag. Samsung is all set to repeat this winning formula once again with the Galaxy S21 series as its base for the Galaxy S21 FE. Last month, a leaked product roadmap revealed Samsung’s plans to launch a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE. Now, a fresh leak has shed more light on what we can expect from the Galaxy S21 FE and what it will look like.

Renowned leaker OnLeaks has released an early look of the Galaxy S21 FE, revealing its overall design among other things. As expected, the Galaxy S21 FE will look like a carbon copy of the standard Galaxy S21. However, there are some changes to the material, display size, and dimensions. For one, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature what Samsung refers to as a “Glastic” rear panel instead of a glass panel.

This frosted Glastic panel, also used on the Galaxy S20 FE, has an appearance of glass, but it’s actually just your regular plastic panel. Moving on, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to feature a bigger 6.4-inch display as compared to the 6.2-inch panel of the standard model, and this, in turn, will make the device 4mm taller and 3.3mm wider. We are also told the phone will feature a metal frame and a slightly different rear camera design that seems to protrudes directly from the rear panel.

On the front, the phone features a single hole-punch Infinity-O display with a selfie-camera module. Details about SoC, camera sensors, battery, RAM, and so on remain a mystery at this point. However, if the previous model is any indication, the Galaxy S21 FE will very likely feature the same SoC and many of the premium features of the Galaxy S21 series. The pricing will also be on the cheaper side as compared to the vanilla Galaxy S21. But how much cheaper the device will be and what compromises Samsung will make to achieve the lower price tag remains to be seen.