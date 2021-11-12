Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks yet again

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has managed to rival the Google Pixel 6 series for just how much of it has been detailed ahead of its official launch. We’ve seen countless images, specification dumps, and we’ve even seen it potentially canceled and revived. Now, marketing materials have been leaked, and it’s more or less a reiteration of everything that we’ve already seen. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be announced in January of 2022.

These images and specifications come courtesy of CoinBRS. CoinBRS says that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have both an Exynos and a Snapdragon version, with the Exynos 2100 powering one, and the Snapdragon 888 powering the other. It seems to have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and it also reportedly has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz 1080p display (with an in-display fingerprint sensor) and a triple camera array on the back.

The triple camera array is said to have a 64MP primary sensor, paired with a depth sensor and an ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera appears to come in at 32MP. In terms of battery, it’s said to have a 4,500 mAh battery with 15W charging. Finally, CoinBRS says that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch with Android 11 (not Android 12),

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been leaked to death at this stage, which makes sense as it was rumored to launch way back in August of last year. It was apparently supply constraints that caused Samsung to put this particular device on the backburner, though delays went on for so long that the company was reportedly deliberating shelving the entire thing. Hilariously, we’ve seen quick start guides for the device from Cricket Wireless and Verizon, notable leakers have revealed that T-Mobile has added new SKUs of the phone to its system, and it has even made an appearance on Google’s list of ARCore supported devices.

Overall, it seems that Samsung may have overcome some of its production woes. The company was called out by T-Mobile CFO and Executive Vice President Peter Osvaldik earlier this year for falling behind on global supply chains. Given how far away we are from the launch still, there’s likely going to be more time for even more leaks and rumors ahead of its official release.