Samsung’s upcoming affordable flagship stars in four colorful renders

Back in March, a leaked product roadmap confirmed Samsung’s plans for a Galaxy S20 FE successor. The last year’s Galaxy S20 FE was a big hit, and Samsung is hoping to repeat the same with the Galaxy S21 FE this year. Leaks so far have revealed plenty of details about the Galaxy S21 FE, including its overall design as well as some probable specifications. Now a new leak has revealed the possible color options of the Galaxy S21 FE.

Veteran smartphone leaker Evan Blass has released high-quality renders of the Galaxy S21 FE, giving us yet another look at this upcoming affordable flagship. While Evan’s leak doesn’t unearth any new details about design or hardware, it does confirm the phone will come in at least four colors: black, olive green, purple and white. Evan’s renders are in line with a leak from Ross Young earlier in May, which also mentioned the Galaxy S21 FE being offered in four colors.

As you can see in the renders, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature the same design language as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. However, it will likely settle for a plastic back instead of glass, as revealed by OnLeaks in a leak dating April. The phone is rumored to sport a 6.4-inch display, making it slightly bigger than the standard Galaxy S21.

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed a launch date for the Galaxy S21 FE. However, a report from Yonhap News last month revealed that the South Korean giant was in talks with multiple carriers for the launch of several new devices, including the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 3. As per the report, the Galaxy S21 FE might hit the shelves as soon as August, which is in line with the leaked product roadmap. The phone is said to start at 700,000 won (~$624).