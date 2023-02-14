One UI 5.1 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s custom Android skin. It made its debut on the Galaxy S23 series and subsequently available as an incremental update to a number of flagships running One UI 5.0. Now, the Korean OEM is rolling out the new firmware for the Galaxy S21 FE and the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE in multiple regions.

Galaxy S21 FE

The One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy S21 FE is currently available to both SM-G990B and SM-G990B2 device variants across Europe. The new build, tagged as G990BXXU2EWAJ and G990B2XXU1EWAJ respectively, also brings along the February 2023 security patches.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The 5G edition of the Galaxy S20 FE is also receiving a taste One UI 5.1 with the February 2023 patchset in the form of software version G781BXXU4HWB1 in several Asian and European markets. The SM-G781B model is the only global recipient for now, but we hope other variants will get the same treatment in the near future.

It is worth noting that neither the S21 FE, nor the S20 FE 5G received any kind of bootloader update with this release. As a result, power users can still revert back to an older firmware if required.

One UI 5.1 introduces enhanced image remastering, improved multitasking in DeX, and a new battery widget to check the battery status of connected devices. It also brings several new software features already seen on the Galaxy S23 series.

If you live in any of the regions mentioned above and own the S21 FE or S20 FE 5G, you can check for the One UI 5.1 update. A wider rollout should commence soon, as Samsung has traditionally been quick to expand the availability of its updates to more regions worldwide. You can also grab the new release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

