Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE are 30% off for Prime Day

Samsung has discounted its flagship Galaxy S22 lineup to super-low prices for Amazon Prime Day sale, but those aren’t the only smartphones available at a steep discount. If you’ve been looking to buy one and somehow missed out on the too-many-to-count price slashes, you now have another chance. The Korean OEM is offering crazy discounts on its “Fan Edition” phones, including the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE

The Galaxy S21 FE may be a last-gen phone, but it’s still a great one to pick up today — thanks to the Prime Day deal that brings both the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants to a new record low price. When Samsung launched the phone at the beginning of this year, we were mainly disappointed by the phone’s price tag: $700 for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Disregarding the price tag, though, we actually loved the Galaxy S21 FE. It had a great design with some stellar color options, a crisp AMOLED display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, a decent camera, excellent performance, long-lasting battery life, and fast charging, making it one of the best Samsung Galaxy phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The Galaxy S21 FE is Samsung's budget flagship for 2022, and it's now on sale for $539, a savings of $231 from the original price.

Samsung originally promised three major Android OS updates and four years of security patches, but that was later revised it to four Android updates and five years of security updates. The Galaxy S21 FE shipped with Android 12, so it should receive Android 13, 14, 15, and 16 when they become available. Undoubtedly, that’s a long support period for a sub-$550 phone.

Galaxy S20 FE

Unveiled back in 2020, the Galaxy S20 FE is a solid budget flagship device featuring a 120Hz AMOLED panel and a sizable 4,500mAh battery. You also get excellent 5G reception for what you pay today, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, plus up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone typically retails for $670 unlocked (for the 256GB model) in the US, but Amazon currently has it discounted by a whopping $201 to just $469, making it even more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE The Galaxy S20 FE is worth a look if you want to further shave some cost off and still get a relatively modern and powerful smartphone.

All things considered, if you’re in the market for an affordable Android flagship that’s not from OnePlus or Google, these are probably your best bet. There won’t be many chances to get the Galaxy S21 FE or S20 FE new and cheap after this, so saddle up quick if you want to buy either of them.