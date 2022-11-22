Samsung has been quite aggressive in rolling out One UI 5.0 to its phones and the "Fan Edition" AKA the FE variants of the Galaxy flagships have been no exception. After the stable Android 13 update started making its way to the Galaxy S20 FE in some parts of the world, the Korean OEM is now giving the same treatment to the Galaxy S21 FE. Furthermore, the Galaxy A71, Galaxy F62, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and the Galaxy Tab S7 family have also picked up the One UI 5 update.

Galaxy S21 FE

The One UI 5 update for the Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 FE is currently rolling out to users in Thailand in the form of software version G990EXXU3DVK4. The new build is meant for the SM-G990E variant of the phone and it comes with the October 2022 Android security patches.

The global Snapdragon variants of the same device (model number SM-G990B and SM-G990B2) have also received the Android 13 update with One UI 5.0 through software version G990BXXU2DVK3 and G990B2XXU1DVK3, respectively. The rollout is limited to Europe, but it’s only a matter of time before we see the new software making its way to other regions.

Galaxy A71

The Galaxy A71 was launched with Android 10. Now, the global 4G edition of the phone (model number SM-A715F) has started receiving the Android 13 update with One UI 5.0 in select regions.

The update, tagged with the build number A715FXXU8DVK1, is currently available in Poland and Russia. The OTA also brings along the October 2022 patches.

Galaxy F62

The Galaxy F62 is receiving One UI 5.0 too, with a build number of E625FDDU2CVK2 and the November 2022 security patchset. Despite being a rehashed version of the Galaxy M62, the F variant takes precedence over the original device when it comes to Android 13.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The stylus-supported Galaxy Note 10 Lite from 2020 is picking up a major update to One UI 5.0. The software version is N770FXXU8HVK5, while the underlying SPL is November 2022. So far, the rollout has gone live in France.

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus

After updating the Galaxy Tab S8 series to Android 13 last week, Samsung has now started rolling out the One UI 5 firmware for the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup. According to user reports, both the Wi-Fi and 5G variants of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus are receiving the update across Europe.

Tagged as Tx7xXXU2DVK3, the new build also brings in the November 2022 security patches. If you haven't received it yet, you should get the update in the next few days.

In case you don't want to wait for the automatic OTA rollout, you can check out our tutorial on manually installing the latest Samsung firmware on your device.

Source: XDA forums, Samsung update server (1, 2), Samsung community forums, Reddit