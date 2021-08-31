Galaxy S21 FE user manual confirms key features, lack of in-box charger

Nobody really knows when the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch, though there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that it’s coming sometime soon. However, a recently leaked user manual has confirmed some key features along with the news that there won’t be a charger included in the box. There’s no sign of a headphone jack or micro SD card support, either.

The manual, seen by SamMobile, confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a high refresh rate display, and a design similar to the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

While it’s not possible to really discern the full specifications from a user manual, SamMobile was also able to get some camera information out of it. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a triple-camera setup (as already known from leaked renders), Dolby Atmos support, Wireless Samsung DeX, Samsung Pay, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. Nothing is mentioned about a micro SD card slot, and it does not have a headphone jack.

However, one other revelation taken from the manual is that if you want a charger, you’ll need to buy one separately. This follows on from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series which also didn’t include a charger in the box, and other phone manufacturers are starting to remove theirs as well. You can take a look at our list of best fast chargers for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series if you’re looking to pick one up ahead of this device’s launch.

Samsung is expected to start mass production of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in September after the ongoing global chip shortage forced the South Korean smartphone maker to delay the launch. We don’t really know when exactly we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch, but the fact that more and more leaks are cropping up recently suggests that it’s likely coming soon.