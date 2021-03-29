Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Note 10 are getting April 2021 security patches

We’re just days away from April, but Samsung is already rolling out security patches for next month. The Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z fold 2, and Note 10 are beginning to receive the April 2021 security patches in different parts of the world, so get those downloading fingers ready.

SamMobile said Samsung’s update for the Galaxy S21 series not only includes the April 2021 security patch, but new camera features. The software (G99xxXXU2AUC8) is reportedly over 1GB, and allows Galaxy S21 series owners to use the regular camera to capture portraits. Before, you could only use the telephoto and ultrawide cameras with portrait mode.

The update has apparently been spotted in India, but should begin rolling out to other regions in the coming days and weeks.

Samsung is also rolling out camera improvements to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 along with the April 2021 security patch. Unfortunately, Samsung is a little more cryptic with this update, only saying “camera improvements” in its release notes without elaborating. SamMobile said it’s digging deeper into the update in an effort to figure out what’s new. For now, just expect the experience to feel a little more refined, which isn’t a bad thing. The update version number is F916BXXU1DUCE, and has been spotted in Germany and Russia.

Finally, Samsung has also released an update for the Galaxy Note 10 series, which is rolling out in Germany. As you might have guessed, the update includes the April 2021 security patch. Other details about the release remain unclear, but it’s possible new features will be discovered as more people get their hands on the update. The newest update includes version number N97xFXXU6FUCD.

These updates are rolling out now and should arrive in your respective device soon. You can always check to see if the update is available on your device by going to Settings > Software update.