Samsung Galaxy S21 gets leaked in hands-on video

We’re not expecting Samsung to unveil its Galaxy S21 series until January 14, when the company will reportedly hold its Unpacked event. But we don’t need to wait that long to actually see the device in action.

Following a series of leaked promo reels, someone managed to actually get their hands on a Galaxy S21. The video showcases the device’s design — albeit covered in tape — which features a hole-punch display and redesigned camera setup.

Apparently, the person who took this video has had the device for a few weeks now, saying it’s “really good.” While this could still be a prototype model, what’s in the video looks polished; the screen stretches edge-to-edge, while the matte black finish looks sleek.

We’re expecting Samsung’s new device to come in three variants: Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. The S21 and S21 Plus models are expected to be nearly identical save for different screen and battery sizes. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, meanwhile, is anticipated to support Samsung’s S Pen and also feature a more advanced camera.

If you’re interested, the person behind the video shares plenty of impressions on the Galaxy S21’s camera, battery life, and performance. But considering this likely isn’t an official retail model running Samsung’s latest software optimizations, we’re taking their impressions with a grain of salt. It’s hard to judge a device that hasn’t even been released.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Forums

Be that as it may, it’s still nice to get an early look at the device. Again, we’re not expecting Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S21 series until January 14, which is over a month away. But if you’re as anxious to see the device as we are, enjoy the over 4-minute video (at least before it’s pulled).

There have been so many Galaxy S21 leaks over the past few weeks that it’s not surprising to already see the device out in the wild. With just over a month until Samsung officially shares what it’s been working on, I’d wager we’ll see many more leaks before then.