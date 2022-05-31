Samsung rolls out June 2022 security patches to the Galaxy S21 series

Google has a tradition of rolling out fresh new Android security patches for the Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of each month, which means we only have a few days to go before the Android security bulletin of June 2022 goes live. However, it doesn’t mean other OEMs can’t beat Google at their own game. Unsurprisingly, Samsung once again managed to win the race. After rolling out the June 2022 patches to the Galaxy Tab S7, the Korean OEM is now seeding the new patchset to the Galaxy S21 series.

The version number of the new build is G99xBXXU5CVEB, and it is meant for the Exynos 2100-powered global variants of the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra. The size of the incremental update package is nearly 1GB, which indicates that there are several under-the-hood changes besides the new SPL. The new software is currently available in the DBT region, which is Samsung’s codename for Germany.

Notably, there is no change in the underlying bootloader version. As a consequence, power users still have the option to perform a downgrade and revert back to an older build even after installing this update on their Galaxy S21 units.

XDA Forums: Galaxy S21 || Galaxy S21 Plus || Galaxy S21 Ultra

The update should be making its way to more markets in the coming days. In case you haven’t received the OTA notification on your phone so far, you can manually check for it by heading over the Software update section in the Settings app.

Do note that Samsung will roll out the update in a staged fashion, and it may be a while before it shows up on your device. You can, however, skip the waiting queue and install the new release right now by flashing it manually on your Galaxy device.

