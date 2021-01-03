The Galaxy S21 launches January 14th at Samsung’s first Unpacked of 2021

It’s official: the first Galaxy Unpacked of 2021 will take place next week. Samsung made the news official today in a press release, confirming January 14th for the launch date of the Galaxy S21 series.

With the tagline “Welcome to the Everyday Epic”, the Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to reveal a handful of smart devices across a range of categories. The most anticipated launch at the event is Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, a trio of smartphones that we know pretty much everything about already.

In North America, the Galaxy S21 series will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, while in Europe and India, the three phones will feature Samsung’s new Exynos 2100. We’ll hear more details about Samsung’s new Exynos chip soon, but the leaked specs have us pretty excited. Regardless of region, the 3 phones will run Samsung’s latest version of One UI based on Android 11, and we will likely see a bunch of new features and enhancements to existing services make their debut alongside the S21 launch. Now that we know the launch date, we won’t have to wait long to confirm all the rumored details.

In addition to the 3 devices in the S21 series, Samsung is also expected to unveil a new pair of true wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Pro. Thanks to a handful of leaks in late December, we know that the Buds Pro will be Samsung’s second pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. Unlike last year’s Galaxy Buds Live, however, the Galaxy Buds Pro will have silicone tips. We’re most interested in how Samsung will price these earbuds, though a recent leak suggests they’ll be quite expensive.

Samsung is also expected to unveil a Bluetooth tracker called the Galaxy Smart Tag and a new color of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. There could also be other smaller hardware and software launches at the event, and maybe even a “one more thing” style surprise. We hope there’ll be a teaser of Samsung’s next foldable phone, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Samsung is saving that for its next developer conference.

Keep an eye out on the XDA Portal for our coverage of Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021. The event will take place virtually on Thursday, January 14th at 10:00 AM ET, but if you can’t spare the time to watch the live stream, we’ll have all the information you need post-launch.