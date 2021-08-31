Samsung plans to start mass production of Galaxy S21 FE next month, Galaxy S22 in November

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to arrive this month alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. However, the ongoing global chip shortage has forced the South Korean smartphone maker to delay the launch. We still don’t know when Samsung plans to unveil its upcoming affordable flagship, but a new report suggests that the device is set to enter mass production very soon.

A fresh report from South Korean publication The Elec claims that Samsung will begin mass production of the highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE in September. Samsung has also revised the shipment target for the device from more than 10 million units to less than or around 10 million units. However, the report didn’t reveal the new expected release timeframe that Samsung is aiming for.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was originally set to enter mass production around May, with the official launch scheduled for Q3 2021 — this would have meant an August release, which is in line with the leaked Samsung product roadmap.

As seen in leaked renders, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a similar design to the standard Galaxy S21 that came out earlier this year. The phone will borrow many premium features from the Galaxy S21 and likely have a lower price tag.

Although the report doesn’t reveal much else about the Galaxy S21 FE, it claims that Samsung has decided to start mass production of the upcoming flagship Galaxy S22 series in November, with the launch scheduled for sometime in January next year. This suggests Samsung may once again launch its new flagship lineup — just like the Galaxy S21 series — a month earlier than its usual February launch timeframe.

Lastly, the report also reveals that the chip shortage has affected existing Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. Shipments for both models reportedly fell way short of Samsung’s initial targets due to production setbacks.

Featured image: Leaked render of the Galaxy S21 FE from Evan Blass