The Galaxy S21’s new Object Eraser feature can remove people from photos

At Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung took the wraps off of its Galaxy S21 flagship smartphones. Samsung’s latest flagships run the company’s Android 11-based One UI 3.0 software, which has already rolled out to many of the company’s previous flagships. But the Galaxy S21 is the first to get one of Samsung’s latest features called “Object Eraser.”

When you’re editing a photo in the Samsung Gallery app, you’ll be able to tap the Object Eraser button to remove objects from photos. After tapping the button, you’ll be asked to tap on the objects that you want to remove. You can tap on multiple objects, and if you make a mistake, you can tap the undo or redo button. Once you’re done, tap the “erase” button to remove the objects.

We don’t know exactly what kind of objects the Object Eraser can remove from photos. At Unpacked, Samsung demonstrated the feature by removing a couple of people from the background of a photo. You can imagine this will be useful if you took a photo in a public place where there are other people walking around in the background.

Samsung says this feature is powered by AI. The company likely trained a neural net to recognize objects, including people, in images, and infer what the image should look like if those objects were removed. We don’t know if this runs on-device or on the cloud, but it’s probably the former given the AI chops of the Galaxy S21’s Snapdragon 888 (or Exynos 2100) chipset. We also don’t know if this feature will be available on other Samsung devices running the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 software, but given Samsung’s track record of backporting features, there’s a good chance that Object Eraser will become available through an update to the Samsung Gallery app. We’ll let you all know if that happens.