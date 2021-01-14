Samsung launches the new Galaxy S21 series with Exynos 2100 / Snapdragon 888
January 14, 2021 10:01am Comment

Samsung launches the new Galaxy S21 series with Exynos 2100 / Snapdragon 888

It’s finally here. After months of leaks that practically detailed every tiny bit of information about the new flagship series from Samsung for 2021, the South Korean company has finally launched the new Samsung Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

While Samsung has typically launched its Galaxy S series right around MWC in the past, the launch was moved ahead by four weeks this year. We don’t know the exact reason behind this move, but the early reveal gives the Galaxy S21 series a much better fighting chance against the new Apple iPhone 12 lineup, and that could be one plausible explanation. Either way, you get shiny new hardware with the latest processor from either Qualcomm or Samsung, so that’s plenty of reason to get excited.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Specifications

SpecificationsSamsung Galaxy S21Samsung Galaxy S21+Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Build
  • Aluminum mid-frame
  • Plastic back
  • Gorilla Glass Victus front
  • Aluminum mid-frame
  • Gorilla Glass Victus back
  • Gorilla Glass Victus front
  • Aluminum mid-frame
  • Gorilla Glass Victus back
  • Gorilla Glass Victus front
Dimensions & Weight
  • 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
  • 171 grams
  • 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
  • 202 grams
  • 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
  • 229 grams
Display
  • 6.2″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display
  • 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • 421 PPI
  • 120Hz variable refresh rate
    • 48-120Hz
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • HDR10+
  • 1300nits peak brightness
  • Always-On display
  • Infinity-O display
  • 6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display
  • 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • 394 PPI
  • 120Hz variable refresh rate
    • 48-120Hz
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 1300nits peak brightness
  • HDR10+
  • Always-On display
  • Infinity-O display
  • 6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved display
  • 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • 515ppi
  • 120Hz variable refresh rate
    • 120Hz at QHD+ supported
    • 10-120Hz
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 1500nits peak brightness
  • HDR10+
  • Always-On display
  • Infinity-O display
SoC
  • International: Exynos 2100:
    • 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz +
    • 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz +
    • 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz
  • USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • International: Exynos 2100:
    • 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz +
    • 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz +
    • 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz
  • USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • International: Exynos 2100:
    • 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz +
    • 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz +
    • 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz
  • USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB
  • 8GB + 256GB
  • 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB
  • 8GB + 256GB
  • 12GB LPDDR5 + 128GB
  • 12GB + 256GB
  • 16GB + 512GB
Battery & Charging
  • 4,000mAh
  • 25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging
  • 15W wireless charging
  • 4.5 reverse wireless charging
  • No charger in box in most regions
  • 4,800mAh
  • 25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging
  • 15W wireless charging
  • 4.5 reverse wireless charging
  • No charger in box in most regions
  • 5,000mAh
  • 25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging
  • 15W wireless charging
  • 4.5 reverse wireless charging
  • No charger in box in most regions
SecurityUltrasonic In-Display Fingerprint ScannerUltrasonic In-Display Fingerprint ScannerUltrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF
  • Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus
  • Tertiary: 64MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
  • Primary: 12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF
  • Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus
  • Tertiary: 64MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
  • Primary: 108 MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 79°, 24mm, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm (pre-nona-binning), OIS, PDAF, Laser AF
  • Secondary: 12 MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel AF
  • Tertiary: 10 MP, telephoto lens, f/2.4, 35°, 72mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 3x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF
  • Quarternary: 10 MP, telephoto lens, f/4.9, 10°, 240mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 10x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF

Video:

  • 4K @ 60fps across all front and rear cameras
Front Camera(s)10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF40MP, f/2.2, 0.7µm, 80° FoV, PDAF
Port(s)USB 3.2 Type-CUSB 3.2 Type-CUSB 3.2 Type-C
Audio
  • Stereo speakers by AKG
  • Dolby Atmos
  •  Stereo speakers by AKG
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Stereo speakers by AKG
  • Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • 5G
SoftwareSamsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
Other Features
  • IP68 water resistance
  • ANT+
  • Samsung DeX
  • Knox
  • Bixby Voice Assistant
  • Google Discover pane
  • IP68 water resistance
  • ANT+
  • Samsung DeX
  • Knox
  • UWB
  • Bixby Voice Assistant
  • Google Discover pane
  • IP68 water resistance
  • ANT+
  • Samsung DeX
  • Knox
  • UWB
  • Bixby Voice Assistant
  • Google Discover pane
  • Wacom Stylus and S Pen support (sold separately and stored externally)
Colors
  • Phantom Violet
  • Phantom Gray
  • Phantom White
  • Phantom Pink
  • Phantom Violet
  • Phantom Gray
  • Phantom White
  • Samsung.com Exclusive:
    • Phantom Gold
    • Phantom Red
  • Phantom Gray
  • Phantom White
  • Samsung.com Exclusive:
    • Phantom Titanium
    • Phantom Navy
    • Phantom Brown

Samsung Galaxy S21 / Galaxy S21 Plus / Galaxy S21 Ultra XDA Forums

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is best recognized with its new rear camera module, which flows over the corner of the device. On the front, there’s a massive display, flat on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, and slightly curved on the sides on the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra. Both, the Galaxy S21 Plus and Ultra feature an aluminum mid-frame and Gorilla Glass Victus on both faces, while the regular variant compromises just a little by opting for a polycarbonate back.

Make no mistake, all three of these are Samsung flagships, so they come with flagship SoCs, namely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC (USA, China, Hong Kong) and the Exynos 2100 SoC (EU, India). We have dedicated coverage on these SoCs, and we encourage that you check them out for more details.

As the naming would imply, there are some differences across the three models, with the regular variant being pitched as the entry-level flagship, the Plus variant sitting in the middle with a few premium features, and the Ultra going all-out to achieve a premium flagship status.

We go into a lot more detail in our dedicated Samsung Galaxy S21 series landing page, so we encourage you to check it out for an in-depth look at the latest flagships from Samsung.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is priced as follows:

Sr. No.DeviceUSAEuropeUKIndia
1.Samsung Galaxy S21 — 8GB + 128GB
(Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink, Phantom White)		$799.99€849£769₹69,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 — 8GB + 256GB
(Phantom Gray)		$899.99€899£819₹73,999
2.Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus — 8GB + 128GB
(Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, Phantom Black)		$999.99€1,049£949₹81,999
 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus — 8GB + 256GB
(Phantom Black)		$1,099.99€1,09£999₹85,999
3.Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 12GB + 128GB
(Phantom Silver, Phantom Black)		$1,199.99€1,249£1,149
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 12GB + 256GB
(Phantom Black)		$1,299.99€1,299£1,199₹1,05,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 16GB + 512GB
(Phantom Black)		$1,399.99€1,429£1,329₹1,16,999

Note: Additional colors will be sold through Samsung.com. These custom colors are limited in stock and may last only till pre-order periods.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be available for pre-order from today till January 28, 2021. Customers who pre-order a device will get Samsung Credits worth $100 with the Galaxy S21, $150 with the Galaxy S21 Plus, $200 with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. All pre-orders will also include a free Galaxy SmartTag.

    Samsung Galaxy S21
    The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the starting point of the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, along with a decent display and camera setup.
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
    The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle child in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC and a premium build, along with a decent display and camera setup.
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
    The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the ultimate overkill in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, a premium build, a great display, and an amazing camera setup, as well as all the extras expected on a premium flagship.

Both carrier and unlocked variants of the Galaxy S21 series go on open sale worldwide from January 29, 2021. Consumers will be able to purchase the devices through Samsung.com, carriers, and online and offline retailers.

In India, customers who pre-order the device get a free Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag as well as Samsung Shop Vouchers up to ₹10,000. HDFC Bank customers can get up to ₹10,000 cashback, while Samsung Upgrade plans offer an additional bonus up to ₹5,000. Pre-orders start from January 15, 2021, and early deliveries for these begin on January 25, 2021. Open sales begin from Janaury 29, 2021, across Samsung.com/in, Samsung Opera House, offline retail outlets, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Crome, and Reliance Digital.

Tags Exynos 2100Qualcomm Snapdragon 888SamsungSamsung Galaxy S21Samsung Galaxy S21 PlusSamsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

About author

Aamir Siddiqui
Aamir Siddiqui

I am a tech journalist with XDA since 2015, while being a qualified business-litigation lawyer with experience in the field. A low-end smartphone purchase in 2011 brought me to the forums, and it's been a journey filled with custom ROMs ever since. When not fully dipped in smartphone news, I love traveling to places just to capture pictures of the sun setting. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

Load Comments