Samsung launches the new Galaxy S21 series with Exynos 2100 / Snapdragon 888

It’s finally here. After months of leaks that practically detailed every tiny bit of information about the new flagship series from Samsung for 2021, the South Korean company has finally launched the new Samsung Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

While Samsung has typically launched its Galaxy S series right around MWC in the past, the launch was moved ahead by four weeks this year. We don’t know the exact reason behind this move, but the early reveal gives the Galaxy S21 series a much better fighting chance against the new Apple iPhone 12 lineup, and that could be one plausible explanation. Either way, you get shiny new hardware with the latest processor from either Qualcomm or Samsung, so that’s plenty of reason to get excited.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Specifications

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21+ Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Build Aluminum mid-frame

Plastic back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Dimensions & Weight 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

171 grams 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm

202 grams 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm

229 grams Display 6.2″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display

2400 x 1080 pixels

421 PPI

120Hz variable refresh rate 48-120Hz

20:9 aspect ratio

HDR10+

1300nits peak brightness

Always-On display

Infinity-O display 6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display

2400 x 1080 pixels

394 PPI

120Hz variable refresh rate 48-120Hz

20:9 aspect ratio

1300nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Always-On display

Infinity-O display 6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved display

3200 x 1440 pixels

515ppi

120Hz variable refresh rate 120Hz at QHD+ supported 10-120Hz

20:9 aspect ratio

1500nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Always-On display

Infinity-O display SoC International: Exynos 2100: 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz + 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz + 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz

Exynos 2100: USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: International: Exynos 2100: 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz + 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz + 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz

Exynos 2100: USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: International: Exynos 2100: 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz + 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz + 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz

Exynos 2100: USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB

8GB + 256GB 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB

8GB + 256GB 12GB LPDDR5 + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

16GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging

No charger in box in most regions 4,800mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging

No charger in box in most regions 5,000mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging

No charger in box in most regions Security Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF

12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus

12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus Tertiary: 64MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS Primary: 12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF

12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus

12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus Tertiary: 64MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS Primary: 108 MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 79°, 24mm, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm (pre-nona-binning), OIS, PDAF, Laser AF

108 MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 79°, 24mm, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm (pre-nona-binning), OIS, PDAF, Laser AF Secondary: 12 MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel AF

12 MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel AF Tertiary: 10 MP, telephoto lens, f/2.4, 35°, 72mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 3x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF

10 MP, telephoto lens, f/2.4, 35°, 72mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 3x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF Quarternary: 10 MP, telephoto lens, f/4.9, 10°, 240mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 10x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF Video: 4K @ 60fps across all front and rear cameras Front Camera(s) 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF 40MP, f/2.2, 0.7µm, 80° FoV, PDAF Port(s) USB 3.2 Type-C USB 3.2 Type-C USB 3.2 Type-C Audio Stereo speakers by AKG

Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers by AKG

Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers by AKG

Dolby Atmos Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

5G Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

5G Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Wi-Fi 6E

5G Software Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Other Features IP68 water resistance

ANT+

Samsung DeX

Knox

Bixby Voice Assistant

Google Discover pane IP68 water resistance

ANT+

Samsung DeX

Knox

UWB

Bixby Voice Assistant

Google Discover pane IP68 water resistance

ANT+

Samsung DeX

Knox

UWB

Bixby Voice Assistant

Google Discover pane

Wacom Stylus and S Pen support (sold separately and stored externally) Colors Phantom Violet

Phantom Gray

Phantom White

Phantom Pink Phantom Violet

Phantom Gray

Phantom White

Samsung.com Exclusive: Phantom Gold Phantom Red

Phantom Gray

Phantom White

Samsung.com Exclusive: Phantom Titanium Phantom Navy Phantom Brown



The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is best recognized with its new rear camera module, which flows over the corner of the device. On the front, there’s a massive display, flat on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, and slightly curved on the sides on the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra. Both, the Galaxy S21 Plus and Ultra feature an aluminum mid-frame and Gorilla Glass Victus on both faces, while the regular variant compromises just a little by opting for a polycarbonate back.

Make no mistake, all three of these are Samsung flagships, so they come with flagship SoCs, namely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC (USA, China, Hong Kong) and the Exynos 2100 SoC (EU, India). We have dedicated coverage on these SoCs, and we encourage that you check them out for more details.

As the naming would imply, there are some differences across the three models, with the regular variant being pitched as the entry-level flagship, the Plus variant sitting in the middle with a few premium features, and the Ultra going all-out to achieve a premium flagship status.

We go into a lot more detail in our dedicated Samsung Galaxy S21 series landing page, so we encourage you to check it out for an in-depth look at the latest flagships from Samsung.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is priced as follows:

Sr. No. Device USA Europe UK India 1. Samsung Galaxy S21 — 8GB + 128GB

(Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink, Phantom White) $799.99 €849 £769 ₹69,999 Samsung Galaxy S21 — 8GB + 256GB

(Phantom Gray) $899.99 €899 £819 ₹73,999 2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus — 8GB + 128GB

(Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, Phantom Black) $999.99 €1,049 £949 ₹81,999 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus — 8GB + 256GB

(Phantom Black) $1,099.99 €1,09 £999 ₹85,999 3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 12GB + 128GB

(Phantom Silver, Phantom Black) $1,199.99 €1,249 £1,149 – Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 12GB + 256GB

(Phantom Black) $1,299.99 €1,299 £1,199 ₹1,05,999 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 16GB + 512GB

(Phantom Black) $1,399.99 €1,429 £1,329 ₹1,16,999

Note: Additional colors will be sold through Samsung.com. These custom colors are limited in stock and may last only till pre-order periods.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be available for pre-order from today till January 28, 2021. Customers who pre-order a device will get Samsung Credits worth $100 with the Galaxy S21, $150 with the Galaxy S21 Plus, $200 with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. All pre-orders will also include a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy S21 The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the starting point of the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, along with a decent display and camera setup. Pre-order on Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle child in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC and a premium build, along with a decent display and camera setup. Pre-order on Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the ultimate overkill in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, a premium build, a great display, and an amazing camera setup, as well as all the extras expected on a premium flagship. Pre-order on Samsung.com

Both carrier and unlocked variants of the Galaxy S21 series go on open sale worldwide from January 29, 2021. Consumers will be able to purchase the devices through Samsung.com, carriers, and online and offline retailers.

In India, customers who pre-order the device get a free Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag as well as Samsung Shop Vouchers up to ₹10,000. HDFC Bank customers can get up to ₹10,000 cashback, while Samsung Upgrade plans offer an additional bonus up to ₹5,000. Pre-orders start from January 15, 2021, and early deliveries for these begin on January 25, 2021. Open sales begin from Janaury 29, 2021, across Samsung.com/in, Samsung Opera House, offline retail outlets, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Crome, and Reliance Digital.