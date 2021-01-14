Samsung launches the new Galaxy S21 series with Exynos 2100 / Snapdragon 888
It’s finally here. After months of leaks that practically detailed every tiny bit of information about the new flagship series from Samsung for 2021, the South Korean company has finally launched the new Samsung Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
While Samsung has typically launched its Galaxy S series right around MWC in the past, the launch was moved ahead by four weeks this year. We don’t know the exact reason behind this move, but the early reveal gives the Galaxy S21 series a much better fighting chance against the new Apple iPhone 12 lineup, and that could be one plausible explanation. Either way, you get shiny new hardware with the latest processor from either Qualcomm or Samsung, so that’s plenty of reason to get excited.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Specifications
|Specifications
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Samsung Galaxy S21+
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Build
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
|Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
|Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
Video:
|Front Camera(s)
|10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF
|10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF
|40MP, f/2.2, 0.7µm, 80° FoV, PDAF
|Port(s)
|USB 3.2 Type-C
|USB 3.2 Type-C
|USB 3.2 Type-C
|Audio
|Connectivity
|Software
|Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
|Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
|Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
|Other Features
|Colors
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is best recognized with its new rear camera module, which flows over the corner of the device. On the front, there’s a massive display, flat on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, and slightly curved on the sides on the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra. Both, the Galaxy S21 Plus and Ultra feature an aluminum mid-frame and Gorilla Glass Victus on both faces, while the regular variant compromises just a little by opting for a polycarbonate back.
Make no mistake, all three of these are Samsung flagships, so they come with flagship SoCs, namely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC (USA, China, Hong Kong) and the Exynos 2100 SoC (EU, India). We have dedicated coverage on these SoCs, and we encourage that you check them out for more details.
As the naming would imply, there are some differences across the three models, with the regular variant being pitched as the entry-level flagship, the Plus variant sitting in the middle with a few premium features, and the Ultra going all-out to achieve a premium flagship status.
We go into a lot more detail in our dedicated Samsung Galaxy S21 series landing page, so we encourage you to check it out for an in-depth look at the latest flagships from Samsung.
Pricing and Availability
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is priced as follows:
|Sr. No.
|Device
|USA
|Europe
|UK
|India
|1.
|Samsung Galaxy S21 — 8GB + 128GB
(Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink, Phantom White)
|$799.99
|€849
|£769
|₹69,999
|Samsung Galaxy S21 — 8GB + 256GB
(Phantom Gray)
|$899.99
|€899
|£819
|₹73,999
|2.
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus — 8GB + 128GB
(Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, Phantom Black)
|$999.99
|€1,049
|£949
|₹81,999
| Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus — 8GB + 256GB
(Phantom Black)
|$1,099.99
|€1,09
|£999
|₹85,999
|3.
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 12GB + 128GB
(Phantom Silver, Phantom Black)
|$1,199.99
|€1,249
|£1,149
|–
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 12GB + 256GB
(Phantom Black)
|$1,299.99
|€1,299
|£1,199
|₹1,05,999
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 16GB + 512GB
(Phantom Black)
|$1,399.99
|€1,429
|£1,329
|₹1,16,999
Note: Additional colors will be sold through Samsung.com. These custom colors are limited in stock and may last only till pre-order periods.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be available for pre-order from today till January 28, 2021. Customers who pre-order a device will get Samsung Credits worth $100 with the Galaxy S21, $150 with the Galaxy S21 Plus, $200 with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. All pre-orders will also include a free Galaxy SmartTag.
-
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the starting point of the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, along with a decent display and camera setup.
-
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle child in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC and a premium build, along with a decent display and camera setup.
-
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the ultimate overkill in the new 2021 flagship series, packing in a flagship SoC, a premium build, a great display, and an amazing camera setup, as well as all the extras expected on a premium flagship.
Both carrier and unlocked variants of the Galaxy S21 series go on open sale worldwide from January 29, 2021. Consumers will be able to purchase the devices through Samsung.com, carriers, and online and offline retailers.
In India, customers who pre-order the device get a free Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag as well as Samsung Shop Vouchers up to ₹10,000. HDFC Bank customers can get up to ₹10,000 cashback, while Samsung Upgrade plans offer an additional bonus up to ₹5,000. Pre-orders start from January 15, 2021, and early deliveries for these begin on January 25, 2021. Open sales begin from Janaury 29, 2021, across Samsung.com/in, Samsung Opera House, offline retail outlets, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Crome, and Reliance Digital.