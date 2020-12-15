Samsung Galaxy S21 leaked render shows off front panel design

What you need right now is another look at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21, and that’s exactly what we have.

The latest look comes courtesy of Evan Blass, who posted a render of the device on Voice.com. The leak comes amid a flurry of recent reports about Samsung’s upcoming plans, which may include a trio of new devices and potentially new true wireless earbuds. As we saw in a recent hands-on video of the Galaxy S21, this new render shows the design has been tweaked slightly to feature a flat front panel, complete with a hole-punch display.

We can’t glean much else by this lone render; the bezels are quite minimal, but otherwise not much else stands out other than the sleek wallpaper. It’s not all that exciting. To be fair, most smartphones look identical from the front, so we can’t really fault Samsung. We’re expecting the real changes to be made on the back of the phone.

We know the Galaxy S21 series will adopt a new camera module design, with the base model featuring a triple-camera arrangement. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, meanwhile, is expected to sport a quad-camera setup, along with the possibility of S Pen support, which would be a first for the Galaxy S line. We get no indication of any of that from this render, but there’s been plenty of recent leaks to paint a larger picture.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Forums

Samsung typically kicks off the year by announcing a new flagship device, so it won’t be long until we have an official look at the Galaxy S21 series. What’s different this year is Samsung is planning to hold an Unpacked event a little earlier than usual. We’re not complaining.

Blass said he is sitting on more leaks for the Galaxy S21 series, so expect additional information in the coming days and weeks.