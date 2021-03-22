Samsung’s Galaxy S21 reportedly triples the S20’s sales figures in the US

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is reportedly selling much better than the Galaxy S20, according to a new report. The news will be welcome news for Samsung, which reportedly experienced poor sales with the Galaxy S20 series last year.

The new data comes from Strategy Analytics (via SamMobile), which claims the Galaxy S21 series tripled the first-month sales of the Galaxy S20 series in the U.S. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra has apparently accounted for over 40 percent of the lineup’s U.S. sales. That’s a little surprising considering the device is the most expensive ($1,199) of Samsung’s three new phones.

The U.S. remains one of the largest mobile markets in the world, and given the difficult year that was 2020, today’s report could bode well for the year ahead. It’s especially promising considering Samsung’s most expensive model is reportedly the most popular among consumers. To be fair, it’s hard not to see why that model is so popular despite its higher price tag. Not only is it powerful, but it comes equipped with an incredible camera setup, cool camera features, and a big, gorgeous design.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra also supports the S-Pen, which is arguably its most exciting feature. The S-Pen offers many of the same features that we’ve seen in the Galaxy Note range. Samsung is also planning to launch support for an S-Pen Pro later this year, which will offer Bluetooth and air gestures.

Samsung isn’t going to rest on its laurels now that the Galaxy S21 series is reportedly selling well. Recent reports claims the company is preparing to release the hotly anticipated Galaxy S21 FE, which could arrive at the end of summer.

If you’re unsure about whether or not you want to purchase any of the devices in the Galaxy S21 series, we have a thorough guide on everything you need to know.