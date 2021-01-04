Samsung Galaxy S21 series camera setup shown off in leaked infographics

Just days ahead of Samsung’s January 14 event, more information about the Galaxy S21 series has leaked. This time, we have what appears to be documents detailing the camera setups of the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra.

The latest leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass, who shared infographics detailing the camera arrangements for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. Based on the numerous leaks we’ve seen over the past month, nothing is a surprise. But it’s still interesting to see how everything is laid out.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Galaxy S21 5G / S21 Plus 5G

Front facing – 10MP f2.2

Ultrawide – 12MP f2.2

Primary – 12MP f1.8

Telephoto – 64MP f2.0

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Front-facing – 40MP f2.2

Ultrawide – 12MP f2.2

Primary – 108MP f1.8

Telephoto 2 – 10MP f4.9

Telephoto 1 – 10MP f2.4

Clearly, Samsung is going all out with its new lineup, headlined by the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which features a 108MP primary sensor supported by four other lenses. That’s one way to set the tone for 2021.

Speaking of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a recent leak pointed to the device featuring S Pen support, which would be a first for the Galaxy S series. The device won’t feature a place to store the S Pen, so Samsung is supposedly building cases specifically for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Combine that with the handset’s camera setup, and you have one of the most powerful smartphones ever created.

Samsung isn’t expected to only unveil new smartphones this month. At the company’s January 14 event, it’s also expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Chromebook 2, and location trackers similar to what’s offered by Tile.

If you’re a Samsung fun, there’s a lot to look forward to. The company typically doesn’t unveil flagship devices quite so early in the year, but considering what it has planned, we can’t blame the company for getting an early start.