The latest Samsung Galaxy S21 leak leaves nothing to the imagination

Just hours before Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S21 series, seemingly every last detail has been revealed. The leaks over the past few weeks have been absolutely relentless, and now Evan Blass has shared even more key details before tomorrow’s launch.

The images shared by Blass on Twitter appear to be of a landing page for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, along with other marketing material. The device will be the top of the line in Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, featuring a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108MP sensor. Blass also reiterates those who preorder the Galaxy S21 Ultra will receive the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag for free.

Here are some of the major details revealed by Blass:

Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-orders will get you a free Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag. Galaxy S21 and S21+ pre-orders will get you a free Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy SmartTag.

Galaxy S21 Ultra has a QHD display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate while S21 and S21+ have Full HD displays with 120Hz refresh rates.

Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 108MP main sensor, 12MP wide-angle sensor, 10MP 3X optical zoom telephoto lens, and 10MP 10X optical zoom telephoto lens. S21 and S21+ have a 12MP wide-angle main, a 64MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra wide-angle. S21 Ultra has a 40MP main camera, while S21 and S21+ have 10MP front cameras.

Galaxy S21 Ultra supports 100X and 20X zoom lock, Single Take, 8K Video Snap, multi-camera shooting (Director’s View), and 12-bit raw recording.

Galaxy S21 Ultra has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus for protection and an AL7s10 metal frame.

Galaxy S21 series features the 5nm Exynos 2100 processor (but likely only in Europe and India), up to 16GB of RAM, and 128/256/512GB of storage.

Galaxy S21 Ultra supports WiFi 6E.

Galaxy S21 Ultra has IP68 water and dust resistance.

Galaxy S21 series comes with Type-C cable, SIM ejection pin, and Quick Start Guide in the box – no charging adapter or earphones included.

Available covers include Smart Clear View, Silicone Cover, Protective Standing Cover, and some with S Pen slots for S21 Ultra.

All Galaxy S21 series devices support 25W Super Fast Charging, 15W Fast Wireless Charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

S21 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery while S21 and S21+ have 4000mAh and 4800mAh respectively.

Samsung’s Unpacked event will kick off on Thursday, January 14, so it won’t be long before these details are confirmed. You can find even more Galaxy S21 series details and coverage right here.