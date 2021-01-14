Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Complete specs for Samsung’s latest flagship series
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is here, and it looks to be the best Galaxy smartphone lineup to date. It builds upon the foundation laid down by the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series, adding a new layer of refinement and polish to Samsung’s flagships from last year. As expected, the latest Galaxy S series devices pack in some impressive hardware, including the latest SoCs from Qualcomm and Samsung, bigger batteries, better cameras, and much more. In case you missed our announcement post, here’s a quick refresher of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra specs!

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specs

SpecificationsSamsung Galaxy S21Samsung Galaxy S21+Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Build
  • Aluminum mid-frame
  • Plastic back
  • Gorilla Glass Victus front
  • Aluminum mid-frame
  • Gorilla Glass Victus back
  • Gorilla Glass Victus front
  • Aluminum mid-frame
  • Gorilla Glass Victus back
  • Gorilla Glass Victus front
Dimensions & Weight
  • 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
  • 171 grams
  • 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
  • 202 grams
  • 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
  • 229 grams
Display
  • 6.2″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display
  • 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • 421 PPI
  • 120Hz variable refresh rate
    • 48-120Hz
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • HDR10+
  • 1300nits peak brightness
  • Always-On display
  • Infinity-O display
  • 6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display
  • 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • 394 PPI
  • 120Hz variable refresh rate
    • 48-120Hz
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 1300nits peak brightness
  • HDR10+
  • Always-On display
  • Infinity-O display
  • 6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved display
  • 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • 515ppi
  • 120Hz variable refresh rate
    • 120Hz at QHD+ supported
    • 10-120Hz
  • 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 1500nits peak brightness
  • HDR10+
  • Always-On display
  • Infinity-O display
SoC
  • International: Exynos 2100:
    • 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz +
    • 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz +
    • 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz
  • USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • International: Exynos 2100:
    • 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz +
    • 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz +
    • 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz
  • USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • International: Exynos 2100:
    • 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz +
    • 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz +
    • 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz
  • USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB
  • 8GB + 256GB
  • 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB
  • 8GB + 256GB
  • 12GB LPDDR5 + 128GB
  • 12GB + 256GB
  • 16GB + 512GB
Battery & Charging
  • 4,000mAh
  • 25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging
  • 15W wireless charging
  • 4.5 reverse wireless charging
  • No charger in box in most regions
  • 4,800mAh
  • 25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging
  • 15W wireless charging
  • 4.5 reverse wireless charging
  • No charger in box in most regions
  • 5,000mAh
  • 25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging
  • 15W wireless charging
  • 4.5 reverse wireless charging
  • No charger in box in most regions
SecurityUltrasonic In-Display Fingerprint ScannerUltrasonic In-Display Fingerprint ScannerUltrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF
  • Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus
  • Tertiary: 64MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
  • Primary: 12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF
  • Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus
  • Tertiary: 64MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
  • Primary: 108 MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 79°, 24mm, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm (pre-nona-binning), OIS, PDAF, Laser AF
  • Secondary: 12 MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel AF
  • Tertiary: 10 MP, telephoto lens, f/2.4, 35°, 72mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 3x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF
  • Quarternary: 10 MP, telephoto lens, f/4.9, 10°, 240mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 10x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF

Video:

  • 4K @ 60fps across all front and rear cameras
Front Camera(s)10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF40MP, f/2.2, 0.7µm, 80° FoV, PDAF
Port(s)USB 3.2 Type-CUSB 3.2 Type-CUSB 3.2 Type-C
Audio
  • Stereo speakers by AKG
  • Dolby Atmos
  •  Stereo speakers by AKG
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Stereo speakers by AKG
  • Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • 5G
SoftwareSamsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
Other Features
  • IP68 water resistance
  • ANT+
  • Samsung DeX
  • Knox
  • Bixby Voice Assistant
  • Google Discover pane
  • IP68 water resistance
  • ANT+
  • Samsung DeX
  • Knox
  • UWB
  • Bixby Voice Assistant
  • Google Discover pane
  • IP68 water resistance
  • ANT+
  • Samsung DeX
  • Knox
  • UWB
  • Bixby Voice Assistant
  • Google Discover pane
  • Wacom Stylus and S Pen support (sold separately and stored externally)
Colors
  • Phantom Violet
  • Phantom Gray
  • Phantom White
  • Phantom Pink
  • Phantom Violet
  • Phantom Gray
  • Phantom White
  • Samsung.com Exclusive:
    • Phantom Gold
    • Phantom Red
  • Phantom Gray
  • Phantom White
  • Samsung.com Exclusive:
    • Phantom Titanium
    • Phantom Navy
    • Phantom Brown

All three devices within the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are flagships by virtue of them sporting the latest Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC. This is the latest flagship SoC from Samsung, going head-to-head against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC.

Move past the SoC, and you’ll see clear differences between the three devices in the lineup. The most prominent difference is their size and display resolution, followed by build materials, and finally the rear camera setup. A few other small details also differentiate the Galaxy S21 series specs. While the Galaxy S21 Ultra is obviously the premier champion within the lot, the Plus variant and the regular can also be viable options in their own right.

If you’re looking to buy yourself a new Samsung flagship in 2021 and are confused about which of these new phones to pick, check out our post on which Galaxy S21 model should you buy: the Regular, the Plus, or the Ultra.

