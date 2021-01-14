Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Complete specs for Samsung’s latest flagship series

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is here, and it looks to be the best Galaxy smartphone lineup to date. It builds upon the foundation laid down by the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series, adding a new layer of refinement and polish to Samsung’s flagships from last year. As expected, the latest Galaxy S series devices pack in some impressive hardware, including the latest SoCs from Qualcomm and Samsung, bigger batteries, better cameras, and much more. In case you missed our announcement post, here’s a quick refresher of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra specs!

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specs

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21+ Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Build Aluminum mid-frame

Plastic back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Dimensions & Weight 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

171 grams 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm

202 grams 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm

229 grams Display 6.2″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display

2400 x 1080 pixels

421 PPI

120Hz variable refresh rate 48-120Hz

20:9 aspect ratio

HDR10+

1300nits peak brightness

Always-On display

Infinity-O display 6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display

2400 x 1080 pixels

394 PPI

120Hz variable refresh rate 48-120Hz

20:9 aspect ratio

1300nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Always-On display

Infinity-O display 6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved display

3200 x 1440 pixels

515ppi

120Hz variable refresh rate 120Hz at QHD+ supported 10-120Hz

20:9 aspect ratio

1500nits peak brightness

HDR10+

Always-On display

Infinity-O display SoC International: Exynos 2100: 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz + 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz + 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz

Exynos 2100: USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: International: Exynos 2100: 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz + 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz + 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz

Exynos 2100: USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: International: Exynos 2100: 1x ARM Cortex X1 @ 2.9GHz + 3x ARM Cortex A78 Cores @ 2.8GHz + 4x ARM Cortex A55 Cores @ 2.2GHz

Exynos 2100: USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB

8GB + 256GB 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB

8GB + 256GB 12GB LPDDR5 + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

16GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging

No charger in box in most regions 4,800mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging

No charger in box in most regions 5,000mAh

25W USB Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5 reverse wireless charging

No charger in box in most regions Security Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF

12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus

12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus Tertiary: 64MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS Primary: 12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF

12MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF Secondary: 12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus

12MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Fixed Focus Tertiary: 64MP, telephoto lens, f/2.0, 1/1.76″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS Primary: 108 MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 79°, 24mm, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm (pre-nona-binning), OIS, PDAF, Laser AF

108 MP, wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 79°, 24mm, 1/1.33″, 0.8µm (pre-nona-binning), OIS, PDAF, Laser AF Secondary: 12 MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel AF

12 MP, ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120° FoV, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel AF Tertiary: 10 MP, telephoto lens, f/2.4, 35°, 72mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 3x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF

10 MP, telephoto lens, f/2.4, 35°, 72mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 3x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF Quarternary: 10 MP, telephoto lens, f/4.9, 10°, 240mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, OIS, 10x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF Video: 4K @ 60fps across all front and rear cameras Front Camera(s) 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF 40MP, f/2.2, 0.7µm, 80° FoV, PDAF Port(s) USB 3.2 Type-C USB 3.2 Type-C USB 3.2 Type-C Audio Stereo speakers by AKG

Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers by AKG

Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers by AKG

Dolby Atmos Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

5G Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

5G Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Wi-Fi 6E

5G Software Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Other Features IP68 water resistance

ANT+

Samsung DeX

Knox

Bixby Voice Assistant

Google Discover pane IP68 water resistance

ANT+

Samsung DeX

Knox

UWB

Bixby Voice Assistant

Google Discover pane IP68 water resistance

ANT+

Samsung DeX

Knox

UWB

Bixby Voice Assistant

Google Discover pane

Wacom Stylus and S Pen support (sold separately and stored externally) Colors Phantom Violet

Phantom Gray

Phantom White

Phantom Pink Phantom Violet

Phantom Gray

Phantom White

Samsung.com Exclusive: Phantom Gold Phantom Red

Phantom Gray

Phantom White

Samsung.com Exclusive: Phantom Titanium Phantom Navy Phantom Brown



All three devices within the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are flagships by virtue of them sporting the latest Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC. This is the latest flagship SoC from Samsung, going head-to-head against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC.

Move past the SoC, and you’ll see clear differences between the three devices in the lineup. The most prominent difference is their size and display resolution, followed by build materials, and finally the rear camera setup. A few other small details also differentiate the Galaxy S21 series specs. While the Galaxy S21 Ultra is obviously the premier champion within the lot, the Plus variant and the regular can also be viable options in their own right.

If you’re looking to buy yourself a new Samsung flagship in 2021 and are confused about which of these new phones to pick, check out our post on which Galaxy S21 model should you buy: the Regular, the Plus, or the Ultra.