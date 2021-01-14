Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Complete specs for Samsung’s latest flagship series
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is here, and it looks to be the best Galaxy smartphone lineup to date. It builds upon the foundation laid down by the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series, adding a new layer of refinement and polish to Samsung’s flagships from last year. As expected, the latest Galaxy S series devices pack in some impressive hardware, including the latest SoCs from Qualcomm and Samsung, bigger batteries, better cameras, and much more. In case you missed our announcement post, here’s a quick refresher of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra specs!
Samsung Galaxy S21 series specs
|Specifications
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Samsung Galaxy S21+
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Build
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
|Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
|Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
Video:
|Front Camera(s)
|10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF
|10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm, 80° FoV, Dual Pixel AF
|40MP, f/2.2, 0.7µm, 80° FoV, PDAF
|Port(s)
|USB 3.2 Type-C
|USB 3.2 Type-C
|USB 3.2 Type-C
|Audio
|Connectivity
|Software
|Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
|Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
|Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
|Other Features
|Colors
All three devices within the Samsung Galaxy S21 series are flagships by virtue of them sporting the latest Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC. This is the latest flagship SoC from Samsung, going head-to-head against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC.
Move past the SoC, and you’ll see clear differences between the three devices in the lineup. The most prominent difference is their size and display resolution, followed by build materials, and finally the rear camera setup. A few other small details also differentiate the Galaxy S21 series specs. While the Galaxy S21 Ultra is obviously the premier champion within the lot, the Plus variant and the regular can also be viable options in their own right.
If you’re looking to buy yourself a new Samsung flagship in 2021 and are confused about which of these new phones to pick, check out our post on which Galaxy S21 model should you buy: the Regular, the Plus, or the Ultra.