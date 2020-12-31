Samsung Galaxy S21 teaser says “a new Galaxy awaits”

One day before the New Year, Samsung has released a short video teasing the Galaxy S21. “A new Galaxy awaits,” the video says, as Samsung takes viewers through a decade of Galaxy S releases.

Unfortunately, no details for the Galaxy S21 are revealed. Not that we expected Samsung to share detailed information, but it would have been nice to see something, anything.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Galaxy S21, Samsung’s new device has leaked multiple times over the past month, to the point where we know pretty much everything, from the design to the specs. So, while Samsung is playing coy, that doesn’t mean we don’t know what to expect ahead of the Galaxy S21’s official unveiling.

While no details are shared, the new teaser video serves as an official declaration from Samsung that it’s preparing to make an announcement very soon. In essence, it’s time for the marketing machine to kick into high gear and dominate the conversation for the next few weeks.

Samsung is expected to release three new devices at its upcoming Unpacked event: the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. The latter device will reportedly feature S Pen support, which would be a first for the Galaxy S series. It would also lend support to rumors about Samsung officially nixing the Galaxy Note series, although a recent report threw cold water on that rumor.

Whatever we wind up seeing, Samsung would very much like consumers to know that “a new Galaxy awaits.” From the numerous leaks we’ve seen, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series looks like its strongest lineup yet. We’re especially excited to see the new design, which now includes a flat display and re-designed camera module. With a rumored January 14 event on the horizon, expect more teasers from Samsung over the coming days.