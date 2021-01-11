Samsung’s teaser for the Galaxy S21 gives us our first look at Director’s View

Ahead of the Galaxy S20 series launch last year, we discovered a “Director’s View” feature in a teardown of the Samsung Camera app. The feature never came to fruition, but a video teasing the Galaxy S21 series suggests Director’s View is finally ready for primetime.

In a teaser video shared to YouTube on Monday, Samsung briefly shows the feature in action. When we discovered the feature last year, we described it as a “view that will let you lock onto a subject in view and also ‘select who’s in the close up.’ Along with that, it lets you ‘Tap the thumbnails on the left to switch between camera lenses.’”

While the glimpse in the Galaxy S21 teaser is brief, we get a pretty good idea of how it’ll work. With the feature enabled, users can see themselves and also switch between the wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses to record content. What’s cool is you can switch between the different views on the fly, as if you’re using a multi-cam setup. It’s a fun and unique way to record video, whether you’re creating a music video (as in Samsung’s example) or a home movie.

Director’s View isn’t exactly new to the industry. The iOS app Filmic Pro allows iPhone 11 owners and up to record 1080p video at 30fps from two cameras at once. Samsung’s app, however, would at least be native to its camera app. With camera capabilities often becoming the main selling point of a phone, this is one way to help Samsung stand out from the crowd.

The newest teaser arrives just days before Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S21 series. We’ve seen the series leak on multiple occasions over the past few weeks, and we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. If you want to learn more, check out our coverage.