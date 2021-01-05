The Galaxy S21 Ultra may be Samsung’s first phone to finally support 120Hz at QHD resolution

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series was Samsung’s first lineup to feature a high refresh rate (120Hz) display. There was one small problem with the execution, though. You could only run your S20 (and Note 20) at its native QHD resolution or 120Hz refresh rate, but not both simultaneously. It’s not exactly clear why you couldn’t do both; the display processors in the Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 were likely capable and the bandwidth was likely there to drive that resolution and frame rate, so it’s possible that Samsung had power consumption concerns with that resolution and frame rate combination. (For what it’s worth, the Tab S7 series supports running its display at its native resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.) Fortunately, for the next-gen Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung appears to have finally enabled support for 120Hz refresh rate at the native WQHD+ (3200 x 1400) resolution.

The calls for Samsung to support that feature came from every corner of the tech community, and it seems like Samsung is finally addressing these concerns for its early 2021 flagships. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the highest-end model of Samsung’s upcoming lineup, and users will finally have the ability to turn on both display features at the same time if a leak from Ice Universe is to be believed.

👏Galaxy S21 Ultra realizes WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate can be turned on at the same time pic.twitter.com/FpiB8jAxyC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 5, 2021

The S21 Ultra is set to feature the same 5000 mAh battery as the S20 Ultra, but it’s rumored to feature way better battery life. This is possible because of the improved efficiency of the VRR OLED display tech first used in the Note20 Ultra, allowing the device to switch to seamlessly switch to lower refresh rates when needed to reduce power drain. If this is true, then running both features at the same time shouldn’t be as much of a battery concern. The new Galaxy S21 series should be announced at the upcoming Unpacked event on January 14th, so we should be able to know more about this very soon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Forums

Are you planning on getting a Galaxy S21 device? Let us know down in the comments.