The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is down to $900 for Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a great phone, and one of the top contenders for the flagship phone of the year for 2021. It’s incredibly overkill for a smartphone for regular users, but that’s what people like me prefer. What comes along with the overkill on features is the overkill on price, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra launching for $1,200 in the USA for the starting 12GB + 128GB variant. For this Black Friday sale season, you can get the overkill Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship for $900 on Amazon, the lowest price yet for the flagship. If you prefer purchasing directly from Samsung, you can get it for $1,000.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a great flagship, especially for people in the USA who get access to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC instead of the Exynos 2100. Coupled with the top tier SoC are other incredible specifications, including one of the most versatile camera setups on a smartphone that excels in both photos and videos. The display is top-tier as well, with a 120Hz refresh rate and other key specs. You also get a big battery with decent charging rates. The cherry on top is the S Pen support, bridging the gap between the S and Note series. While yes, you cannot store the S Pen within the smartphone itself, and you need to purchase the pen separately, but you do get case options that make it easier to handle the store the S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung has also started rolling out One UI 4 with Android 12 as its base to its flagships, making this one of the first phones outside of the Google Pixels to officially receive the update in stable channels.

If you are looking to finally pull the trigger and upgrade your smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a great pick that should serve you for a fair few years to come.