Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra now comes in a new Navy Blue color

Smartphone color refreshes serve the purpose of getting the phone back into the news cycle again and potentially picking up some stragglers who may want a new phone with a specific color that they feel is tailored to them. On that note, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra now comes in a new Navy Blue color, though with a catch: you can only pick it up at Best Buy.

There aren’t exactly a lot of color options available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, despite it being the flagship smartphone of the S21 series. At the time of writing, you can only buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from the official website in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Titanium. “Phantom Navy” used to be an exclusive color only available on Samsung’s official website. If you buy it in Navy Blue from Best Buy and activate it through a carrier on the day of purchase, you can knock $200 off of the asking price, bring it down from $1,199 to $999. It comes with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, and there’s nothing to suggest that you’ll be able to get it with more storage or RAM.

This new color for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes right before what we expect will land at Galaxy Unpacked, where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will likely be unveiled.