This is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with its S Pen cover

Over the past few weeks, numerous reports have claimed the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature S Pen support when it launches. Thanks to WinFuture, we now have our first look at what that will look like.

Samsung is seemingly taking a different approach with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The S Pen will be an optional accessory and reportedly retail for under €40. There won’t be a slot to store the pen, so Samsung is going to introduce new cases that will include a slot for the S Pen when it’s not in use.

The special cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will allegedly include a Clear View Cover and Silicone Cover; it’s unclear if the S Pen will charge while it’s inserted into the storage slot of these cases. The image included in this post is of the Clear View Cover, which is actually wider than the Galaxy S21 Ultra. When closed, the case will display information like the time and notifications.

WinFuture claims the S21 Ultra’s S Pen support will feel very familiar to anyone who has used the accessory with a Note device. The stylus will allegedly feature a pressure-sensitive tip, gesture control via an accelerometer, a button for playing and pausing video, and more.

If you’ve been following the numerous Galaxy S21 Ultra rumors over the past month, seeing alleged confirmation there will be S Pen support is no surprise. In fact, a recent listing at the FCC all but confirmed the news, while Samsung’s Head of Mobile Communications Dr. TM Roh said some of the Note line’s most well-loved features would come to other Galaxy phones. Adding S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 is one way to make the device stick out.

Samsung recently confirmed an Unpacked event for January 14, where it’s expected to launch three Galaxy S21 devices, new truly wireless earbuds, and more.