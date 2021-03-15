Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Cover Case Review: Protect your phone & see your notifications

Flip cases tend to be my favorite type of phone case. Cases with a flip cover can protect your screen as well as the rest of the phone, and when it comes to a device as expensive as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, I’d want to have as much protection as possible. While wallet cases and other flip cover cases made it to our Galaxy S21 Ultra case round-up, I’m always a bit wary of credit cards scratching my screen. So how does the Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Case stack up?

Let’s just get this out of the way first – flip cases tend to make it awkward to take pictures with your device camera, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Case is no exception here. While the flap covering your screen doesn’t make holding the smartphone all that much bulkier, it will cover the camera for sure, and you’ll need to hold the flap open to take pictures. It’s not ideal, but this isn’t something unique to the S-View Case. It’s still something to keep in mind.

The other major downside of most flip cases is that you can’t readily see your device screen, so it’s difficult if you quickly want to see your notifications, answer an incoming call, or even just check the time. The S-View Case does do something to help, thanks to the built-in Smart Clear View Cover. When the Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Case is closed and you turn on the screen, you’ll be able to see the time and notifications right on the bar.

It’s really neat and helpful! You can also use the bar to control media and pick up calls without flipping the case open. After all, the Smart Clear View Cover is a transparent bar, and you’ll be able to interact with your phone screen underneath.

As for the case itself, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is held in the S-View Case with a hard rubber case, and the outer layer and flip parts of the case are made of what looks and feels like faux leather. The Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Case feels really nice in my hands, and despite it being a flip case, doesn’t add a lot of bulk. Of course, some of that is due to the fact that the flip case can’t store credit cards or money, but it can’t do everything!

One thing to note, however, is that while the S-View Case protects the front and back of the S21 Ultra, the texture doesn’t make the phone easier to grip. That isn’t a deal-breaker by any means, but if you’re someone like me who has trouble holding onto their smartphone, you might want to consider if you’ll drop your expensive device more often with the S-View Case than with a case with a textured, rubber grip.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Case is available in two colors, black and grey, and we picked up the black color for review. As with any case, I’m worried about how damage is going to show on the faux leather. Running a fingernail along the case doesn’t do any damage to the case, as is to be expected with a $50 accessory. Rubbing a key with moderate pressure did slight damage to the Samsung logo imprinted on the case, but not the case itself. Finally, while the black isn’t going to show a lot of grime either way, what does get on the case can be wiped away with a damp cloth.

It’s undeniable that this is a neat case, but the real question is if the S-View is worth the $50. The transparent bar to show your notifications is really neat, but what do you buy a flip case for? Do you like them for the extra protection, or do you prefer wallet cases that can hold everything? Since the Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Case doesn’t have any cardholder slots, you’ll only want to grab this case if you’re looking for screen protection. If you’re looking for a wallet case, you’ll have to go beyond Samsung’s line.

Something that is neat, though, is that for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can get a different version of the S-View Case that can come with an S-Pen. The Ultra is the only version of the Galaxy S21 that can use the S-Pen, but it doesn’t have a built-in holder like the Galaxy Note 20 phones. Getting a case with an S-Pen and built-in holder for it is pretty great, if that was something you were looking for.

Is the S-View Flip Cover going to change your mind about these kinds of cases? No, it won’t. This case will still be awkward to use when taking pictures, and you can’t store your cards in it. But the S-View is a quality flip case that lets you see your notifications and control your phone while keeping the flap down. $50 is a bit high, but there are a lot of ways to knock the price down at Samsung.

