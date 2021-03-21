Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Silicone Case Review: Slim form factor, but how does it feel?

After spending a lot of money on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the last thing you want is to have your new phone get scratched and dinged up! There are plenty of Galaxy S21 Ultra cases out there, and Samsung themselves makes a variety of cases for the device. One of them is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Silicone Case, a slim, basic case to protect your smartphone. They look great, but is this a case that you want?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Silicone Case is currently available in four colors: Black, Violet, Pink, and Gray. We picked up the Violet and Pink for the review. Both colors look great, with the pink being a very light, blush-like color, and the violet looking like a dark, yet still pastel purple. I prefer violet, not only because it’s my favorite color, but because of the fact that it is a bit darker. I’ve learned the hard way that while super-light pastel colors look great on tech, they tend to get dirty very easily.

Since the pink is extremely light-colored, it was important to see how easy it was to clean. Since you need to drop $30 on the case, if it ends up getting dirty really quickly and you can’t clean it, it’s a waste of money if you care about looks! So I took a black pen to a corner of the case, let it dry, and tried to clean the ink off.

Rather, I should say I waited for the ink to try to dry. When I swiped the ink with my thumb, most of it came right off, with the rest coming off without a mark with a damp paper towel. It was possible that the ink may have stayed on the case if I pressed as hard as I could, but at that point, I would have been doing damage to the case, and it wouldn’t really be damage that typical usage would inflict upon it. All in all, I was surprised about how easy the Silicone Case was to clean, and it leads me to believe that over time, the case won’t change colors due to dirt.

Speaking of dirt though, the second I took the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Silicone Case out of the packaging, it felt like there was a kind of film over it that made my hands feel dirty just by touching it. This feel isn’t particularly uncommon with silicone cases, but it feels particularly pronounced here, and I definitely don’t like it. Your experience is going to differ depending on your preferences when it comes to this case, but if you haven’t liked the feel of a silicone case in the past, this particular case will do nothing to change your mind.

This case also seems to attract dust, for reasons I can’t really explain. I left the phone with the case on my mousepad for a few hours, and when lifting it up, I noticed that the Silicone Protective Case picked up some dust particles. Due to the texture, you can’t just brush away the dust with your hand; it sort of sticks to the case, and is very apparent looking on the light-colored Pink case. Taking a Lysol wipe or damp cloth removes all the particles quickly, so it’s not a deal-breaker, but it’s still important to know.

Another aspect worth noting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Silicone Case is that this is not actually a soft case. Most silicone cases are soft and flexible, but the back of this case is harder than the average case of its type. It really makes the Galaxy S21 Ultra feel safe within the case, as the harder back makes it a bit more resistant to falls. The case also covers most of the camera, except for the lenses. Some case manufacturers usually just make a cutout for the camera and don’t bother protecting it. Samsung knows that the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera sticks out and needs protection, so they made sure your whole phone is protected.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also really snug in this Silicone Case. A lot of times, I’ll forget to remove my phone from my back pocket when I sit down, and when I pull it out, the case I have is often threatening to come off. This case stays on and passes the sit test, so you know you won’t have any problems with the case trying to come off.

So, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Silicone Case is simply not for me. I don’t like the way it feels in my hand. As much as I love the colors I saw, I can’t get past the soft, silicone feel that makes it feel like there’s a film coming off on my hands. I prefer plastic or rubber cases over silicone.

But that doesn’t mean this is a bad case, at all. The Samsung Silicone Protective Case is nice looking, easy to clean, and holds your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra securely. $30 is on the higher end of the case spectrum, but there are a lot of discounts you can try to take advantage of as well to knock down the price a bit. If you want an official Samsung brand case though, as long as you don’t mind the silicone feel, this will be a great Galaxy S21 Ultra case pick.

Want to grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Silicone Case? You can grab yours in one of four colors from the Samsung Store!